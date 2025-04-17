Naomi Osaka oozes charm as she captures herself in a graceful white dress during time off in Cannes

Japanese tennis sensation Naomi Osaka is making the best of her vacation in Cannes. Osaka, who is currently away from action, recently shared a few pictures from her getaway in the French city, exuding charm in stunning poses.

The 2025 season has been somewhat underwhelming as per Osaka's standards. The former World No. 1 had a great start at the ASB Classic in Auckland, reaching her first tournament final since her maternity break. Despite winning the first set 6-4 against Clara Tauson, Osaka withdrew due to an abdominal injury.

Osaka looked impressive at the Australian Open until the third round against Belinda Bencic, as her injury flared up, and forced her to retire. The World No. 55 took some time off and returned at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where she faced a first-round exit, losing to Camila Osorio 4-6, 4-6.

Osaka then entered the Miami Open and did well to reach the round of 16. However, she was outfoxed by Italy's Jasmine Paolini 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. The 27-year-old is currently away from action and enjoying a getaway in Cannes, and shared glimpses of her time on Instagram.

The Japanese looked stunning in a white dress and shared a series of pictures on Instagram. Check them out below:

Following her Miami Open exit, Osaka skipped notable events, including the Charleston Open, and delayed her clay-court season by missing the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Naomi Osaka to shift her focus to the European clay-court swing

Naomi Osaka at Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Image Source: Getty

Despite a subpar season so far, Naomi Osaka will look to regain form during the clay-court swing, which begins for her at the WTA 1000 event in Madrid. The Japanese, who have won just six out of 11 matches so far, will make her sixth appearance at the Madrid Open.

The four-time Major champion has started her preparation for the clay-court season and shared glimpses of her training on Instagram. Osaka was seen practicing a series of forehands, followed by serving drills and a few cardiovascular exercises.

"That’s a wrap on week 1 of clay," she captioned.

Naomi Osaka couldn’t perform to her usual standards at the Madrid Open last year, exiting in the second round. She defeated Belgium’s Greet Minnen 6-4, 6-4 in the first round but fell to Liudmila Samsonova 2-6, 6-4, 5-7 in the second. Nonetheless, she would look to have a deep run this year.

After the Madrid Open, Osaka will shift her focus to the Italian Open in Rome.

