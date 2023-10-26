Naomi Osaka's boyfriend Cordae reacts to the Japanese being back on court after birth of their child amid break-up rumours

Naomi Osaka's boyfriend Cordae recently reacted to the Japanese being back on court after the birth of their child, amidst rumors of their breakup.

Osaka and her rapper boyfriend Cordae welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Shai, in July. The former World No. 1 has been in a relationship with Cordae for four years now.

Osaka announced her pregnancy in January after withdrawing from the 2023 Australian Open. Her last appearance on the tennis court came at the 2022 Toray Pan Pacific Open, while her last title came at the 2021 Australian Open, where she defeated Jennifer Brady in the final.

Following the birth of her daughter, Naomi Osaka has resumed training as she works towards her comeback. She recently took to social media to share a video of her practicing on a tennis court.

"One step at a time 🕚 🕚 🕚 ," Osaka captioned her Instagram post.

Reacting to Osaka's video, Cordae commented:

"Uh ohhhh 😈 😈 😈 😈 ."

Screen grab of Cordae's comment under Osaka's post

Naomi Osaka leads the list of tennis stars tipped to play Australian Open 2024

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 Australian Open

The 2024 Australian Open is expected to witness the comeback of a number of former champions, including Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, and Caroline Wozniacki.

Earlier this month, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley spoke about the imminent return of the players in Melbourne. He expressed his excitement at witnessing the players return to action following their breaks.

"We're gonna welcome back players," Tiley said (via AO Show podcast). "We know that this is their favorite place to play. But not only that, they've had great success here. Naomi Osaka, really excited about her coming back. Angie Kerber, who's been out of it. And they've all given birth to their first child and really excited for them. And of course, Caroline Wozniacki, who won her only Grand Slam here at the Australian Open, very exciting moment for her."

Prior to their Australian Open campaigns, Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber will participate in the United Cup.

The international tournament, now in its second edition, is scheduled to take place from December 29, 2023, to January 6, 2024. The event will be hosted at two venues: the RAC Arena in Perth and the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney.

Osaka and Kerber have signed up to represent Japan and Germany respectively. Osaka will be joining forces with Yoshihito Nishioka to compete for Team Japan, while Kerber will be teaming up with Alexander Zverev to represent Team Germany.

This event holds great significance for Japan, as it marks their debut in the United Cup. On the other hand, Germany participated in the tournament's inaugural edition last year, albeit without the presence of Angelique Kerber.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline