  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Naomi Osaka's ex-boyfriend calls out Serena Williams, Tiger Woods & other Black celebrities' fathers getting villified by media

Naomi Osaka's ex-boyfriend calls out Serena Williams, Tiger Woods & other Black celebrities' fathers getting villified by media

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Modified May 07, 2025 18:51 GMT
Naomi Osaka (L), Serena WIlliams, Tiger Woods, and Osaka with Cordae (insets) | Getty
Naomi Osaka (L), Serena WIlliams, Tiger Woods, and Osaka with Cordae (insets) | Getty

Naomi Osaka’s ex-boyfriend, Cordae, called out the media for vilifying the fathers of prominent Black athletes like Serena Williams and Tiger Woods. The rapper's remarks come months after his split from Osaka, with whom he was in a relationship for nearly six years.

Ad

Cordae recently shared an Instagram story, resharing a post that called out how the media has often vilified Black fathers who played major roles in shaping their children’s success.

The post featured images of LaVar Ball, Deion Sanders, Richard Williams, Earl Woods, fathers of athletes LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball, Shedeur Sanders, Serena Williams and Venus Williams, and Tiger Woods, respectively. The fathers have each faced criticism despite their pivotal support. Cordae added his own caption, writing:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Facts!!!! add Joe Jackson to this too"

Joe Jackson was the father of the American singer who is regarded as one of the most significant figures in music of the 20th century, Michael Jackson.

Noami Osaka&#039;s ex, Cordae&#039;s story - Source: via @cordae on Instagram
Noami Osaka's ex, Cordae's story - Source: via @cordae on Instagram

Osaka and Cordae were romantically involved since 2019, and the couple became parents to daughter Shai in 2023. They went through rough patches in their relationship, but it ended with "no bad blood at all" earlier in 2025.

Ad

When Naomi Osaka revealed that her father was in touch with Serena Williams' father

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka during &#039;A Day at the Drive&#039; exhibition tournament - Source: Getty
Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka during 'A Day at the Drive' exhibition tournament - Source: Getty

In April 2024, Naomi Osaka sat down with Nick Kyrgios for the Good Trouble podcast and spoke about how her father Leonard Francois was inspired by Serena Williams and Venus Williams' father Richard.

Ad
"Yeah my dad definitely was like Venus and Serena’s dad. Mr. Richard kind of gave a blueprint of what to do and he just had to follow it. I think in a certain way it’s true, but he was definitely inspired," Osaka said (at 11:45).
youtube-cover
Ad

While speaking during a press conference at the Miami Open in 2022, Osaka talked about Serena's book and how her father and trainer have taken advice from Richard on tour.

"I read Serena's book, and also, coming up on tour, my dad would talk to Mr. Williams a lot. My trainer was also talking to Mr. Williams. So they would like pass down stories and stuff... It's just like really cool, because I feel like it's so interesting how one family is so monumental for the sport," Naomi Osaka said.

In on-court matters, Osaka is currently playing at the Italian Open. The Japanese star defeated Sara Errani 6-2, 6-3 in the first round and will take on ninth seed Paula Badosa next.

About the author
Aliasgar Ayaz

Aliasgar Ayaz

An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications