Naomi Osaka's ex-boyfriend calls out Serena Williams, Tiger Woods & other Black celebrities' fathers getting villified by media

Naomi Osaka’s ex-boyfriend, Cordae, called out the media for vilifying the fathers of prominent Black athletes like Serena Williams and Tiger Woods. The rapper's remarks come months after his split from Osaka, with whom he was in a relationship for nearly six years.

Cordae recently shared an Instagram story, resharing a post that called out how the media has often vilified Black fathers who played major roles in shaping their children’s success.

The post featured images of LaVar Ball, Deion Sanders, Richard Williams, Earl Woods, fathers of athletes LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball, Shedeur Sanders, Serena Williams and Venus Williams, and Tiger Woods, respectively. The fathers have each faced criticism despite their pivotal support. Cordae added his own caption, writing:

"Facts!!!! add Joe Jackson to this too"

Joe Jackson was the father of the American singer who is regarded as one of the most significant figures in music of the 20th century, Michael Jackson.

Noami Osaka's ex, Cordae's story - Source: via @cordae on Instagram

Osaka and Cordae were romantically involved since 2019, and the couple became parents to daughter Shai in 2023. They went through rough patches in their relationship, but it ended with "no bad blood at all" earlier in 2025.

When Naomi Osaka revealed that her father was in touch with Serena Williams' father

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka during 'A Day at the Drive' exhibition tournament - Source: Getty

In April 2024, Naomi Osaka sat down with Nick Kyrgios for the Good Trouble podcast and spoke about how her father Leonard Francois was inspired by Serena Williams and Venus Williams' father Richard.

"Yeah my dad definitely was like Venus and Serena’s dad. Mr. Richard kind of gave a blueprint of what to do and he just had to follow it. I think in a certain way it’s true, but he was definitely inspired," Osaka said (at 11:45).

While speaking during a press conference at the Miami Open in 2022, Osaka talked about Serena's book and how her father and trainer have taken advice from Richard on tour.

"I read Serena's book, and also, coming up on tour, my dad would talk to Mr. Williams a lot. My trainer was also talking to Mr. Williams. So they would like pass down stories and stuff... It's just like really cool, because I feel like it's so interesting how one family is so monumental for the sport," Naomi Osaka said.

In on-court matters, Osaka is currently playing at the Italian Open. The Japanese star defeated Sara Errani 6-2, 6-3 in the first round and will take on ninth seed Paula Badosa next.

