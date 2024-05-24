Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and details | French Open 2024, R1

Naomi Osaka is slated to take on Lucia Bronzetti in the first round of the 2024 French Open. It will be the four-time Grand Slam champion's first appearance at the event in two years after she missed last year's edition due to her break from tennis to focus on starting a family and focus on her mental health.

Osaka returned to the tour in Brisbane and won her first match back against Tamara Korpatsch. She was, however, beaten in the very next round by Karolina Pliskova. She lost in the first round of the Australian Open to 16tth seed Caroline Garcia in straight sets 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Her best result yet this season was a quarterfinal run in Qatar, losing to Pliskova once again. She also made the third round in both Indian Wells and Miami, going down to Elise Mertens and Caroline Garcia respectively.

She has yet to find her feet on the red clay and currently sits with a 4-3 record on the surface this year. She's coming off a fourth-round loss to Zheng Qinwen in Rome.

Where is Naomi Osaka playing?

Naomi Osaka is currently in Paris and is set to take part in the 2024 French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year and the only one played on clay. It is held annually at the end of May and is played at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.

Osaka has never fared well at the French Open. She has a 7-5 match record at the event and her best finish has been the third round, which she did so in 2016, 2018, and 2019.

Who is Naomi Osaka playing against?

Lucia Bronzetti is Naomi Osaka's first-round opponent at the 2024 French Open. The pair have never faced off in professional competition so this will be their first meeting ever.

Bronzetti has an 8-15 match record so far this year with her best showing coming in Morocco where she reached the quarterfinals, going down to Peyton Stearns in a grueling three-setter. She also made it to the third round in Indian Wells where she succumbed to third seed Coco Gauff.

Naomi Osaka vs Lucia Bronzetti match schedule

The date and time for Naomi Osaka's match against Lucia Bronzetti will only be known closer to the event as the daily schedule of play isn't out yet.

Naomi Osaka vs Lucia Bronzetti streaming details

Fans can catch the live action between Naomi Osaka and Lucia Bronzetti, and the rest of the 2024 French Open on the respective websites and channels:

USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, & Bally Sports

UK - Eurosport & Discovery+

Canada - TSN & RDS

India - Tennis Channel & Sony Network

France - France TV & Amazon Prime

Australia - Nine Network & Stan Sport

