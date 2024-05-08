Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Italian Open 2024, R2

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka's 2024 Italian Open campaign continues against Marta Kostyuk in the second round on Thursday, May 9. She made a winning return to Rome, as she got the better of Clara Burel 7-6 (2), 6-1 in her opener.

It marked Osaka's second win of the clay season. She lost her first match on the surface to Martina Trevisan at the Open de Rouen before bouncing back with a comfortable 6-4, 6-1 win over Greet Minnen in the first round of the Madrid Open.

Osaka took on Liudmila Samsonova. While she put up a good fight, she eventually lost 6-2, 4-6, 7-5. She will aim to go a step further in Rome than she did in Madrid.

Where is Naomi Osaka playing?

Osaka is participating in the Italian Open, the clay swing's second WTA 1000 tournament. Her best result at the venue is a quarterfinal appearance in 2019.

Osaka skipped the 2020 edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She bowed out in the second round in 2021 and didn't make the trip to Rome in 2022. She didn't compete last year, as she was on maternity leave.

Who is Naomi Osaka playing against?

Marta Kostyuk at the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Osaka's second-round opponent is World No. 20 Marta Kostyuk, who received a first-round bye. The Ukrainian has been in great form this year and has reached a couple of finals, including one on clay.

Kostyuk knocked out three top-10 players - Zheng Qinwen, Coco Gauff and Marketa Vondrousova, en route the final of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. Her incredible run came to an end at the hands of Elena Rybakina in the championship round.

Kostyuk's solid start to the clay swing came to an abrupt halt, as Mayar Sherif beat her 6-2, 7-5 in the second round of the Madrid Open. She lost her only prior meeting against Osaka at the 2020 US Open in three sets.

Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk match schedule

The two will contest their match on Thursday, May 9, and will take to the Grand Stand Arena in the second match of the day.

Date: May 9, 2024.

Time: Not before 1:00 p.m. local time, 12:00 p.m. BST, 7:00 a.m. ET, and 4:30 p.m. IST.

Naomi Osaka vs Marta Kostyuk streaming details

Fans can watch Osaka and Kostyuk go toe-to-toe on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

Australia - beIN Sports

India - Tennis Channel

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

