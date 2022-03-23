Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Miami Open 2022 1st Round

Following a second-round defeat at Indian Wells two weeks ago, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will start her quest for the Miami Open title on Wednesday.

The Japanese hasn't been at her best since her revelation about her mental health struggles last season. After taking multiple breaks throughout the course of the year, the former World No. 1 finally returned to action at the Melbourne Summer Set 1 in January.

Although she made the semifinals in her first tournament on her comeback, she wasn't able to sustain the momentum for a long time.

Osaka's title defense at the Australian Open then ended in the third round at the hands of a spirited Amanda Anisimova in three grueling sets.

After opting out of the entire Middle Eastern swing, her Indian Wells sojourn also proved to be short-lived. Osaka will now hope to bounce back and make a deep run in Miami as she looks to claw her way back into the top echelons of the sport.

Where is Naomi Osaka playing?

Osaka is playing at the 2022 Miami Open in Florida, USA. It is the third WTA 1000 event of the year and is considered one of the most prestigious tournaments on the calendar.

The Japanese has just a 58% winning percentage in Miami, with her best performance being a quarterfinal finish in 2021.

Who is Naomi Osaka playing against?

Osaka will be taking on World No. 96 Astra Sharma of Australia, who won her maiden title at the WTA 250 event in Charleston last April. Sharma hasn't managed to do anything noteworthy since then and is heading into Miami with a shabby 3-7 win-loss record for the year.

The 26-year-old had her best performance of the season at the BNP Paribas Open two weeks ago, where she made the second round after making it through the qualifiers.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



Naomi Osaka opens against Astra Sharma. Winner face Angelique Kerber.



Shelby Rogers and Anisimova face off in 1R.



#MiamiOpen Main draw in Miami, where Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are the top seeds.Naomi Osaka opens against Astra Sharma. Winner face Angelique Kerber.Shelby Rogers and Anisimova face off in 1R. Main draw in Miami, where Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are the top seeds. Naomi Osaka opens against Astra Sharma. Winner face Angelique Kerber. Shelby Rogers and Anisimova face off in 1R. #MiamiOpen https://t.co/hmWJxRNEBu

Naomi Osaka vs Astra Sharma match schedule

Osaka will play the first match of the day session at Stadium, which is the tournament's main court. The match is scheduled to start at 12 noon local time.

Match timing: 12:00 noon EST / 4:00 pm GMT / 9:30 pm IST.

Date: 23 March 2022.

Harriet dart winnin a slam in 2022 @yampapii v Astra Sharma - R1



Start time at Miami Open:



GMT - 16:00

EDT - 12:00 (local time)

PT - 09:00

CET - 17:00

AEDT - 03:00

IST - 21:30

SAST - 18:00

GST - 20:00

WAT - 17:00

ART - 13:00



Winner to play Angelique Kerber Naomi Osakav Astra Sharma- R1Start time at Miami Open:GMT - 16:00EDT - 12:00 (local time)PT - 09:00CET - 17:00AEDT - 03:00IST - 21:30SAST - 18:00GST - 20:00WAT - 17:00ART - 13:00Winner to play Angelique Kerber Naomi Osaka 🇯🇵 v Astra Sharma 🇦🇺 - R1Start time at Miami Open:🇬🇧 GMT - 16:00🇺🇸 EDT - 12:00 (local time)🇺🇸 PT - 09:00🇪🇺 CET - 17:00🇦🇺 AEDT - 03:00🇮🇳 IST - 21:30🇿🇦 SAST - 18:00🇦🇪 GST - 20:00🇳🇬 WAT - 17:00🇦🇷 ART - 13:00Winner to play Angelique Kerber 😅 https://t.co/1Xd0k3wUj4

Naomi Osaka vs Astra Sharma streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel and Tennis Channel Plus will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra