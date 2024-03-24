Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Miami Open 2024, R3

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka will square off against Caroline Garcia in the third round of the 2024 Miami Open on Sunday.

Osaka kicked off her run here with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Elisabetta Cocciaretto. She then took on 15th seed Elina Svitolina and bested her 6-2, 7-6 (5). It was the Japanese's second win over a top 20 player this year, with Liudmila Samsonova being her previous scalp.

Osaka is now one win away from a highly-anticipated showdown against Coco Gauff. The two haven't played against each other since August 2022 when they battled in the second round of the Silicon Valley Classic, with the young American being the victor on that occasion.

Where is Naomi Osaka playing?

Osaka is contesting the Miami Open, which is this year's fourth WTA 1000 tournament. She's a former runner-up here and made it to the final back in 2022. Her current record at the venue stands at 14-6, which includes this year's matches.

Who is Naomi Osaka playing against?

Caroline Garcia at the 2024 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

Former top 10 player Caroline Garcia will be Osaka's third round opponent. She faced Viktoriya Tomova in the second round and was on the verge of a proper victory. However, the Frenchwoman's opponent retired while 6-1, 5-2 down, just a few points shy from the conclusion of the match.

Osaka and Garcia have faced off thrice thus far, including twice this year. The four-time Major champion won their very first meeting back at the 2021 Australian Open in straight sets.

Osaka took on Garcia in the first round Down Under this year but lost to her in straight sets this time. She avenged the defeat during their most recent battle, which was at last month's Qatar Open and won the match 7-5, 6-4.

Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia match schedule

The two are slated to contest their third round match on Sunday and are up third on Grandstand.

Date: March 24, 2024 (USA, Canada, UK/Europe) and March 25, 2024 (India).

Time: Approx. 3:00 p.m. ET, 7:00 p.m. GMT, and 12:30 a.m. IST.

Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia streaming details

Viewers can follow Osaka's match live on the following channels and sites:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Tennis Channel - India

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline