Naomi Osaka sends out confident message teasing her imminent "glow up"

Naomi Osaka remains hopeful of making more successful strides on the WTA Tour, as the former No.1 continues her comeback journey. The Japanese player was last seen at the Australian Open, where she bowed out in the third round.

Osaka's career has been a stop-start one, since the 2021 Australian Open. Post her second title in Melbourne, where she won the event after facing match points in the fourth-round match against Garbine Muguruza, Osaka's form gradually slipped. Her refusal to do the media assignments at Roland Garros that year caused controversy, ultimately seeing the tennis star withdraw from the tournament.

After taking a leave due to pregnancy in 2023, Osaka made a return to the Tour in 2024. Despite not making any deep runs at any of the events, she played some impressive matches against top opponents, such as against Iga Swiatek at the French Open, and won against a top player like Jelena Ostapenko at the US Open.

In 2025, Osaka's on-court performances have shown glimpses of her past form. The Japanese star has yet to lose a complete match this year. Both her losses have come in the form of retirements, as she could not complete her final match against Clara Tauson and the third-round match against Belinda Bencic at the Australian Open.

However, the 4-time Major champion remains confident that she is capable of "glowing up" in the future. She made a social media post on Threads, reading,

"I'm about to glow tf up"

Osaka was on the alternates list for the Abu Dhabi Open but withdrew from the event due to the injury sustained in Melbourne.

"I think I’m much more confident in my game this year"- Naomi Osaka on her form in 2025

In Picture: Naomi Osaka (Getty)

Before the Australian Open, Osaka was feeling good about her form and was optimistic about her chances in Melbourne. Before the event, she spoke about her new coaching partnership with Patrick Mouratoglow, which was working wonders for the Japanese star.

"I think I’m much more confident in my game this year,”...I’ve got a new coach who I have yet to lose with, technically. Hopefully, we can continue our winning streak.” said Osaka (viatheage.au.com)

At the Australian Open, Osaka played two great matches before her third-round retirement. In a rematch from last year, Osaka faced Caroline Garcia in the first round, reversing the result from 12 months ago, winning a three-set thriller. In the next round, the Japanese player got the better of Karolina Muchova who had beaten her in New York last year.

However, it still remains uncertain if the former No.1 will take part in any of the WTA 1000 Masters events coming up in Qatar and Dubai this month.

