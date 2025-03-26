Naomi Osaka reveals what she really thinks after spotting her custom Nike shoes in store surrounded by other kicks

Naomi Osaka reacted to her custom Nike shoe in a store on a shopping trip in Miami. The former world No. 1 crashed out of the Miami Open on Monday after a hard-fought three-set match against Jasmine Paolini, but her Round of 16 exit has not dampened her spirits.

Ad

Osaka inked an endorsement deal with Nike in 2019, soon after her Australian Open win that year. Osaka has a Nike clothing collection featuring her monogram logo using her initials and is inspired by the Japanese flag. In 2020, Osaka was the highest-paid female athlete of all time, earning $37.4 million, of which $34 million was from endorsements (as per Forbes).

Osaka's stars have waned a little since then, with a string of injuries and personal issues interrupting her tennis. She remains a pivotal figure in the game, with 2.8 million Instagram followers tracking her every move. After losing in Miami, Osaka shared an image of her Nike shoe on display and commented on it in one of her Instagram stories:

Ad

Trending

"Let's not pretend, like, this is not the cutest shoe on the wall. It's OK."

Still taken from Naomi Osaka's Instagram story | Source: @Naomiosaka/IG

Still taken from Naomi Osaka's Instagram story | Source: @Naomiosaka/IG

The four-time Major champion looks to climb her way back up the rankings. The WTA currently ranks her at No. 61, but Osaka is better than that ranking when firing on all cylinders.

Ad

Naomi Osaka is playing her way back into tournament contention after a difficult period

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Osaka has had a difficult start to 2025. After an abdominal strain forced her to withdraw from her third-round match at the Australian Open against Belinda Bencic, she missed the Abu Dhabi Open to nurse the injury, which was hampering her movement. She managed to get fit for Indian Wells but was beaten in the first round by Camila Osorio.

Ad

Osaka put together three straight winning performances in Miami, including a grueling, hard-fought comeback victory over Hailey Baptiste, which she won 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-4. That win appeared to signal a return to form. In her post-match interview, as reported by WTA Tennis, she welcomed the win:

“This year I’ve played already a couple scrappy matches. I think the fight kind of got me over it. Then I realized, like, you need to play a lot of matches like that to be I guess one of the great ones. So I’m hoping that I can continue.”

Unfortunately, the loss to Paolini ended her run. Osaka is expected to take heart from her Miami showing as she approaches the European summer with confidence. Her shopping trip suggests she's relaxed and ready to get her tennis back on track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline