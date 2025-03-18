Naomi Osaka shares strongly-worded message about Haiti's independence debt after French Lawmaker’s demand for Statue of Liberty return

Naomi Osaka answered a French MP calling on America to give the Statue of Liberty back, as a reminder that America has ostensibly left its early principles behind. Osaka retorted that if nations must reclaim history donations or rebalance earlier trades, then France needs to refund the unjust burden imposed on Haiti.

Ad

Raphael Glucksmann, a left-wing member of the European Parliament from Place Publique, criticized the United States for what he perceived as contradictions with the values symbolized by the Statue of Liberty. He cited America's alleged support of oppressive regimes and rejection of scientists seeking scientific freedom as reasons for his appeal.

Glucksmann suggested that since the U.S. no longer holds up to the ideals the statue represents, it needs to be returned to France. The Statue of Liberty was unveiled in New York City on October 28, 1886, to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the American Declaration of Independence.

Ad

Trending

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) on 17 March 2025, Japanese-Haitian tennis sensation Osaka replied with a query as to whether Haiti can get back the money it paid as reparations to France during the 19th century, making reference to the past debt Haiti had to pay after gaining independence.

"Since we’re trying to repossess things, can Haiti get their money back?" Osaka tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Osaka's tweet seems to be a nod to an apparent historical grievance between Haiti and France. Having achieved independence in 1804 with a successful revolution, Haiti was then faced with French demands for compensation for lost property, including slaves.

In 1825, Haiti agreed to pay France 150 million gold francs—later reduced to 90 million gold francs but still extremely expensive for the newly independent nation. This debt severely impeded the economic development of Haiti and was only fully paid in 1947.

Ad

Naomi Osaka opened up about her Japanese-Haitian heritage

In Picture: Naomi Osaka during the 2024 China Open (Source: Getty)

Naomi Osaka celebrated her mixed heritage during a June 2022 Dazed interview, underscoring the positives that she takes from her Japanese mother Tamaki and Haitian father Leonard Francois.

Ad

"I feel like this is really my strength: being unique and also having diverse life experiences which have made me more tolerant, accepting and curious. I can feel myself having different characteristics from each parent, which directly reflect the nationalities. I am quite soft-spoken, which is definitely from my Japanese side, but I think my fierce competitiveness comes from my Haitian side," Osaka said.

Naomi Osaka starts her 2025 Miami Open run on March 17 when she plays Yuliia Starodubtseva, the winner meeting 24 seed Liudmila Samsonova in round two.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline