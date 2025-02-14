Naomi Osaka shows the truth of her "real life" mirror selfie with a gym post after glorious fashion recap

Naomi Osaka recently shared a bunch of mirror selfies from 2024 and later compared it to her "real life" in the gym. Apart from tennis, the Japanese frequently shares updates related to fashion and her stunning attires.

Osaka last competed at the Australian Open, where she reached the third round before retiring against Belinda Bencic due to injury. As the Japanese player gears up for her upcoming tournamenta, she recently shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle, giving a fashion recap from last year to her followers. In each picture, she shared a mirror selfie donning a fashionable outfit, showcasing her incredible fashion taste. The post's caption read:

"Mini Outfit recap 24: Mirror selfie edition (a little late)."

Following this post, Osaka shared the truth of her real-life mirror selfie on her Instagram story, where she posed in her gym mirror and compared the two posts, writing:

"Meanwhile in real life😭 "

Naomi Osaka's Instagram story

Osaka started her 2025 season by competing at the ASB Classic, where she bested several top players, such as Lina Glushko, Hailey Baptiste, Alycia Parks, and others to reach the finals of the tournament. However, in the last round, despite having a lead in the first set of the match, she lost to Clara Tauson, 6-4, citing an abdominal injury.

Naomi Osaka opened up about the reoccurring abdominal injury after the Australian Open exit

After retiring early at the Australian Open, Naomi Osaka spoke about her persistent abdominal injury in the tournament's press conference. She revealed her injury's status and also opened up about the measures she took to make her injury better.

"Update on my injury is it's not fantastic and I'm feeling I mean not great not bad in the middle somewhere. We were doing everything we could like, I was going to therapy every day and stuff like that in the night," said Naomi Osaka.

She further also added about how the injury affected her performance at the ASB Classic finals, which eventually led to her loss.

"It's kind of hard just to stay in the moment sometimes in regards to like getting injured because obviously I was in the final in Auckland too and it sucks because I also think I could have maybe won that tournament and it could have been like my first tournament win back but yeah I think I played really well today."

Following the Australian Open, Naomi Osaka was supposed to compete at the Abu Dhabi Open; however, she couldn't make the main draw cut of the event.

