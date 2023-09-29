Naomi Osaka wants to play United Cup, door is open for Emma Raducanu: ASB Classic director Nicolas Lamperin

Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu are likely to make a comeback in the coming season. For the 2024 ASB Classic, which will be held in New Zealand in January, tournament director Nicolas Lamperin has confirmed that Osaka will not be part of the lineup, while they are still in talks with Raducanu.

The Japanese player's last tour-level appearance came at the 2022 Japan Open before going on maternity leave. The four-time Grand Slam champion gave birth to a baby girl in July and has since expressed her desire to return to the tennis court.

Raducanu, on the other hand, has had an injury-marred 2023 season, undergoing operations on both her wrists and ankle. She made a second-round exit at the Australian Open, the only Grand Slam she played this season. Her last appearance came at the Stuttgart Open, where she lost in the opening round.

In an article on stuff.co.nz, the ASB Classic director said that while he wanted both players to make their highly anticipated comebacks in Auckland, Osaka declined, preferring instead to compete at the United Cup in Australia.

“It was part of my initial thoughts,” Lamperin said. “But I was being told she wanted to play the United Cup, on the basis that she would get a minimum of two matches."

As for Raducanu, he said that "the door is open."

“There have been some [talks], but it’s too early to say, because we still don’t have a set return date,” he said. “The door is open if she wants to come, but we have had to go after other players, with whom we have more certainty."

Naomi Osaka set to make post-pregnancy comeback, focuses on 2024 season

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 US Open

Naomi Osaka left no doubt in fans' minds about her intention to return to the game after giving birth to her daughter in July this year. In a recent interview with Japanese TV, the former World No. 1 expressed her determination to get back on the court and "give her best".

"I really want to play again, when I found out I was pregnant, I said to myself, 'Okay, after that, I will definitely play better'. I am convinced that this baby will inspire me to try even harder and give my best," Osaka said.

Naomi Osaka's last Major title victory came at the 2021 Australian Open. The 25-year-old spoke about adding many more crowns to the list as she shared her on-court ambitions during the interview.

"I want to win eight more Grand Slams and try to win the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. It's one of the goals that excites me the most about returning to sport," she added.

Off-court, Osaka has an impressive business portfolio as she recently teamed up with Meta to launch AI chatbots, including her character named 'Tamika'.

