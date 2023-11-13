"Needed this after all the unnecessary BJK Cup drama" - ATP Finals commentator saying Novak Djokovic isn't 'Iga Swiatek-ing' his opponents amuses fans

A commentator's witty remark about Iga Swiatek's 'bakery' in reference to Novak Djokovic, during his clash with Holger Rune at the 2023 ATP Finals, has sparked amusement among tennis fans.

Djokovic kicked off his ATP Finals campaign with a hard-fought 7-6(4), 6-7(1), 6-3 victory over Rune in a three-hour and four-minute long thriller. During the clash, a commentator acknowledged the Serb's dominance this season but also pointed out that the 36-year-old hadn't been "Iga Swiatek-ing" his opponents.

"He's rarely lost this year but it's not like he's Iga Swiatek-ing people," the commentator said.

The commentator's remark alluded to the Pole's tendency to defeat her opponents by a scoreline of 6-0 or 6-1, commonly referred to as a 'bagel' and 'breadstick', respectively, by fans. This humorous terminology has led to hilarious banter on social media, with fans playfully suggesting that Swiatek owned her own "bakery."

Given the four-time Grand Slam champion's remarkable achievement of winning 22 sets with a scoreline of 6-0 this season, or in other words, dishing out that many 'bagels,' it is unsurprising to witness fans or commentators make such jests.

When asked whether "Swiatek-ing" could be considered a verb, the commentator responded in the affirmative and joked about the term's frequent use in bakeries.

"Is Swiatek-ing a verb now?" another commentator asked.

"It is a verb now, it's used frequently at bakery establishments," the commentator replied.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared the exchange on the social media platform and signaled their amusement.

One fan humorously stated that the lighthearted exchange provided a welcome break from the recent drama involving Agnieszka Radwanska questioning her compatriot Swiatek's absence from the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

"Omg we so needed this after all the unnecessary bjkc drama," the fan commented.

Other fans rejoiced at the growing popularity of the Pole's "bakery."

"Iga's bakery is so real," a fan posted.

"@iga_swiatek you're an icon already," another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Novak Djokovic secures record-extending 8th year-end No. 1 ranking; Iga Swiatek claims second consecutive year-end No. 1 finish

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic clinched his record-extending eighth year-end World No. 1 ranking and marked a historic milestone by securing his 400th week at the top spot by defeating Holger Rune at the 2023 ATP Finals.

Despite a tough battle with Carlos Alcaraz for the year-end No. 1 finish, Djokovic widened the gap significantly with his Paris Masters triumph. The 24-time Grand Slam champion only needed one win at the year-end championships to secure the top spot, achieving the feat in his tournament opener itself.

Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, faced a more challenging path to reclaim the top spot in the WTA rankings from Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 WTA Finals. Nevertheless, the Pole delivered a stellar campaign, remaining undefeated in the group stage and advancing to the semifinals in Cancun.

In a crucial semifinal clash against Sabalenka, the 22-year-old secured a dominant 6-3, 6-2 victory. She then sealed her second consecutive year-end No. 1 finish by defeating Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-0 in the final.

