"Needlessly mean at worst, woefully thoughtless at best" - Tennis fans angry as Anett Kontaveit's potential farewell rescheduled at no seating court

Tennis fans were left infuriated when Anett Kontaveit's highly anticipated potential farewell match was rescheduled yet again on Court 6. It has a lack of seating arrangements with a limited number of standing spots for spectators.

Last month, Kontaveit announced that she would retire from professional tennis after the 2023 Wimbledon Championships due to a persistent back injury. Her first match at SW19 was scheduled to be played on Tuesday against Lucrezia Stefanini on Court 6. However, the match was suspended due to continuous rainfall and got rescheduled to be played on Wednesday.

Fans had hopes that the Wimbledon schedulers would rectify their mistake and relocate Anett Kontaveit's match from Court 6 to a better court. Unfortunately, their expectation was not met which left the fans feeling disappointed.

Tennis fans took to social media platforms to vent their frustration upon hearing the news. One fan expressed their discontent, claiming that Wimbledon's actions ranged from needless cruelty to a complete lack of consideration.

"Honestly, though. It just seems needlessly mean at worst, woefully thoughtless at best," a fan tweeted.

Another fan jokingly suggested that it's high time to eliminate Court 6 so that Wimbledon cannot put Anett Kontaveit there again.

"We need to delete court 6 just get rid of it- they can’t keep putting anett on court 6 if it doesn’t exist !" the fan tweeted.

Outdone only by Steffi Graf and Monica Seles: Anett Kontaveit's impressive indoor run that lasted from Ostrava to Stuttgart

Anett Kontaveit at the 2021 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart

Anett Kontaveit has secured six WTA singles titles in her career. In 2022, she attained her career-high World No. 2 ranking, the highest ever achieved by an Estonian player. Kontaveit also reached the final of the 2021 WTA Finals, where she missed out on the title to Garbine Muguruza.

Despite a disappointing 2023 season, Anett Kontaveit boasts an impressive track record in WTA indoor tournaments. The former World No. 2 has triumphed in 22 consecutive matches in indoor competitions. This remarkable streak commenced at the 2021 Ostrava Open and concluded at the 2022 Stuttgart Open.

Since 1989, only two tennis legends, Steffi Graf and Monica Seles, have surpassed the Estonian's impressive record with 43 and 32 wins, respectively. Meanwhile, Justine Henin and Lindsay Davenport have also achieved a remarkable 22-match winning streak on the same surface.

At the 2021 Ostrava Open, Anett Kontaveit defeated four top 10-seeded players (Paula Badosa, Belinda Bencic, Petra Kvitova, and Maria Sakkari) to win the title. She triumphed over Sakkari in straight sets during the summit clash, marking the beginning of her commendable record in indoor tournaments.

Continuing her winning streak, Kontaveit dominated the 2021 Kremlin Cup, securing the title with only one set dropped throughout her title-winning run.

Seeded second at the 2022 Transylvania Open, the 27-year-old defeated Simona Halep in the final to claim the title in Romania. Anett Kontanveit then triumphed at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, overcoming opponents like Jelena Ostapenko and Maria Sakkari.

However, Kontaveit's remarkable winning streak as the then-World No. 6 came to an end at the 2022 Stuttgart Open, where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals.

