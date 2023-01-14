Nick Kyrgios has provided a sneak peek at his 'different' relationship with the Big Three of men's tennis - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Kyrgios - never one to shy away from controversy - has had a somewhat love-hate relationship with Nadal and Djokovic, who are among the top four seeds at next week's Australian Open. However, the Australian has recently attempted to mend fences, especially with Djokovic.

Talks of a 'bromance' were in the air following the pair's Wimbledon final last year, which Djokovic won. The 19th seed is in the same half of the draw as fourth seed Djokovic at the Australian Open, which starts on Monday, January 16. The duo are set for a blockbuster clash in the quarterfinals if they make it that far.

In a pre-match presser, Kyrgios opened up about his relationship with Djokovic. He stood up publicly for the Serb amidst the furore over his medical exemption from COVID-19 last year, after some rather controversial comments about Djokovic a few years ago.

Kyrgios reflected on how he has evolved in his relationship with Djokovic and has no regrets.

"I don't really regret anything. I think life is too short to regret. You kind of learn from these experiences. They're all kind of building blocks. At the same time I think it's made our relationship even more special now that it's kind of gone from a rough sort of place to now we're helping each other out on the biggest stage. We're just great competitors," he said.

The 27-year-old also spoke about his 'different' relationship with the Big Three.

"To think I'm able to do that with one of the greatest of all time is cool. I think my relationship with the big three is all different. I'm really close with Novak now. Quite close with Roger. And me and Rafa, we just do that when we walk past each other. It's pretty cool," he added.

Kyrgios notably played a practice match at the Rod Laver Arena against Djokovic yesterday, January 13.

The 19th seed is looking to return to the Australian Open last eight for the first time in eight years.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on course for blockbuster final showdown at Australian Open

Nadal (left) and Djokovic (right)

Top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal opens his campaign against Jack Draper.

Meanwhile, fourth seed Novak Djokovic - perched in the bottom half of the draw - launches his bid for a record-extending tenth Australian Open title against Roberto Carballes Baena.

Djokovic and Nadal have a storied rivalry, clashing on a record 59 occasions, with the Serb holding a narrow 30-29 lead. That includes wins in the 2012 and 2019 Australian Open finals.

The pair could meet for the third time in a Melbourne Park final next fortnight. Victory will return Djokovic to the top of the ATP singles rankings and level with Nadal (22) for most Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era.

