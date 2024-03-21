Nick Kyrgios' previous remark of Novak Djokovic being "the greatest athlete" prompts Piers Morgan to invite Serb to share his take on the Aussie

Famous British journalist and television host Piers Morgan has expressed his desire to interview the World No 1. men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic. Morgan has said that he wants to do so to get some insights on Nick Kyrgios from the Serbian superstar. Kyrgios appeared on Morgan's show last December.

The pair of Morgan and Kyrgios was embroiled in a Twitter spat back in 2016 when Andy Murray defeated the Australian in the Round of 16 in his quest for a second Wimbledon title which he won by beating Canadian Milos Raonic in the final. Morgan went on a volatile rant on Twitter after the match and personally attacked Nick Kyrgios.

However, during their Interview last December, the equation between the two controversial personalities seemed cordial. Morgan confessed that his perspective on the Aussie had softened after seeing the struggles the player had to face in the Netflix documentary Break Point.

As per Sky News, Morgan had this to say to Kyrgios:

“I’ve actually grown to really like you, and that may be the worst thing you hear from me all day.”

During that interview, Kyrgios said that a professional tennis player needed to be adaptable as there was no definite time limit for the matches. Regarding that, Kyrgios made the following comment that has prompted Morgan to interview Djokovic.

"For me, Novak Djokovic is the Greatest Athlete".

Expand Tweet

After the clip was shared on X, Morgan reacted to it by saying:

"Now I really want to interview Novak Djokovic to get his take on Nick Kyrgios..."

Djokovic and Kyrgios: The new bromance on the ATP tour

2024 Australian Open: Previews

The relationship between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios has been volatile in the last few years. In 2020, Kyrgios publicly criticized the Serb's role in holding the Adria Tour during the pandemic that put players' safety in question. However, the whole dynamic between the two players changed after the visa controversy the Serb faced during the 2022 Australian Open.

The pair met in the summit clash at the Wimbledon Championships during that year. Novak Djokovic won the match for his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam overall.

As per BBC, Djokovic offered considerable praise, to the Aussie in the post-match ceremony:

"It is tough to find consolation words at a moment like this but you showed why you are one of the best players in the world," he said. "I wish you all the best. I respect you a lot and you are a phenomenal talent."

The friendship between the pair has grown in the last year. Kyrgios interviewed the Serb on-court after the latter's quarterfinal win over Taylor Fritz at the Australian Open. The pair engaged in friendly banter where the Aussie asked Djokovic to show him his favorite tree in the Royal Botanical Garden:

"Show me the tree, Where's the Tree"

Djokovic withdrew from the Miami Open and is expected to return on the tour at the Monte Carlo Masters. Kyrgios is yet to return on the tour having played his last match in Stuttgart last June, where he lost to Yibing Wu of China

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis