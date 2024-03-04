Nick Kyrgios takes a sarcastic dig at skeptics questioning his pickleball investment as it becomes the sport with largest growth in participation

Nick Kyrgios recently took a sarcastic dig aimed at skeptics who doubted his investment in pickleball, a sport that experienced the largest growth in participation in 2023.

Pickleball, a paddle sport that combines elements of ping pong and tennis, has surged in popularity in the United States since 2022. This has led to the organization of pickleball tournaments, the establishment of the Major League Pickleball (MLP), and the creation of events such as the Pickleball Slam, which has featured tennis legends such as Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf.

According to Sportico, the pickleball craze began in 2022, with an 86% increase in participation, and continued into 2023 with a 52% growth over the previous year. This surge has caused sports such as golf, ice skating, and snowboarding, among others, to take a backseat to the paddle sport.

Upon seeing the craze over the sport, Nick Kyrgios and Naomi Osaka made investments in pickleball by becoming co-owners of the Miami Pickleball Club in 2022. The tennis stars initially faced criticisms from some observers over the value of investing in this sport.

In light of the aforementioned statistics, Kyrgios took a sarcastic jab at the skeptics, suggesting that his investment is already paying dividends.

"'Why would you invest in pickleball,'" Kyrgios captioned his Instagram story.

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story

Nick Kyrgios: "I have spent my entire life trying to be something I'm not, being a classy tennis player"

Nick Kyrgios at the 2024 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios is infamous for his impulsive behavior, colorful language, and confrontational on-court demeanor. His actions have resulted in numerous fines, particularly for instances of verbal abuse.

Critics, fans, and fellow players have all criticized Kyrgios for his behavior, arguing that tennis is a sport known for its decorum and respect, not for outbursts and apparent disrespect.

During a conversation with British author, and life coach Jay Shetty on 'Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios,' the former World No. 13 opened up about his struggles to conform to the expectations of the tennis world. Kyrgios admitted that he had tried to mold himself into a more traditional and "classy tennis player," forcing himself to suppress his true personality.

Kyrgios revealed that this attempt to change himself led to a period of unhappiness, as he felt disconnected from his authentic self. Ultimately, he decided to embrace his true nature, leading to feeling happy.

"The more that I was normal, and put into like well-behaved, a good, classy, not rough round the edges, just a normal tennis player, that was for me going against the grain. I actually have spent my entire life trying to be something that I'm not, which was being a classy tennis player. But then when I started to be myself, I was starting to find some happiness," Kyrgios said (at 04:20).