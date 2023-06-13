Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, who led his team to their first NBA title on Monday, was seen checking if he received a congratulatory message from fellow Serb Novak Djokovic.

After qualifying for their NBA Finals for the first time in 2023, the Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets won the championship 94-89 against Miami Heat.

Jokic finished Game 5 with 28 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists. He was presented the Bill Russell Finals MVP award for his significant contribution throughout the five games, with the series concluding 4-1 in the Nuggets’ favor.

With Nikola Jokic winning the NBA Finals on June 12, and Novak Djokovic winning his record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open on June 11, the basketball player was asked if 2023 is the greatest year for Serbian athletes. The 28-year-old responded affirmatively.

“Gotta be,” Jokic said in the press conference that followed.

The Nuggets star then proceeded to pull his phone out of his pocket and checked if Novak Djokovic had congratulated him on his history-making win. However, he quickly gave up after noticing endless messages on his phone.

“Ahh. Congratulations. I’m gonna see if he’s texted me, you know. I don’t know. I mean, oh motherf****r. A lot. A lot. I’m gonna turn off the phone,” he jokingly said.

Jokic then praised the World No. 1 tennis player, who is Serbia’s most celebrated sporting star, and is arguably one of the greatest athletes in sporting history.

“I think sport is something that is always - in Serbia – put us in front of everybody. Even 10-20 years ago, whatever. But now, when we have Djokovic who is probably the best ever. For us, he is the best ever, of course,” he said.

The basketball player then mentioned his own success, and admitted that he is proud to be Serbian.

“And now we have NBA championship and I think it’s a really good moment to be a Serbian,” he said.

"He's an amazing guy and the pride of Serbia" – Novak Djokovic on Nikola Jokic

Novak Djokovic after his French Open 2023 victory

Nikola Jokic, who has twice been the MVP, has already made his name among NBA’s all-time greats.

During a recent interview with Tennis Channel, Novak Djokovic applauded the 28-year-old on his incredible dominance in basketball.

“I don’t think anyone can do what he is doing at the moment. Definitely the best basketball player in the world. I cheer for him greatly. He’s an amazing guy and the pride of Serbia. We are so proud of him,” the World No. 1 said, praising his compatriot.

The three-time French Open champion also noted that no basketball player from the country has had the success that Jokic is currently having.

“I’m a basketball fan, Serbia is a basketball nation. We pride ourselves that we are quite good at basketball. But we never had someone as successful in NBA as he is. So, kudos to him. Hopefully, I can watch him play live one day," he said.

