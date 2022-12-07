"No, that's weird" - Naomi Osaka on whether she revealed her identity to an electrician who didn't recognize her and on perks of being anonymous

Naomi Osaka recently shared an anecdote where she once went unrecognized by an electrician and stated that she liked being anonymous at times.

Appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, 25-year-old Osaka was reminded of a couple of her tweets from earlier this year, in which she narrated how an electrician visited her house and asked if her parents were home.

"I never thought I was young until an electrician came to my house and asked me if my parents were home. He said, 'this is a nice house, what do your parents do?' Osaka wrote.

Listening to this, Colbert was curious if the Japanese tennis star revealed her identity to the electrician and if she enjoyed going unrecognized at times. Osaka said that it would have been weird. She shared another funny airport story, saying that she didn't want to attract too much attention to herself.

"No, that's weird," she replied. "I like it [being anonymous]. I would stay this way. It's funny because I think people recognize my name more, like the full name. And there are several times when I go to the airport and I dress like a bum, I just have sweatpants and a hoodie on. Then I'll have a beanie on and I guess I look like a guy to a lot of people."

"I went up to a TSA agent one time and the lady was like, 'Okay, next, sir, please come'. So I just walk up to her and I hand my passport, and she reads my whole name and she gets so shocked. Then she's like, 'Are you...?' and I'm like, 'Yeah'," she added.

Naomi Osaka shares how she coped with mental health issues

Naomi Osaka confronted her challenges

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has so far won a total of seven WTA singles titles on the tour, the last one coming at the 2021 Australian Open. She has struggled with numerous injuries as well as mental health problems. The 42nd-ranked player has never shied away from speaking up about sensitive topics like mental health.

When Stephen Colbert asked her where she found the courage to stand up for herself and how she dealt with the issue, Osaka stated that she learned to confront her problems instead of ignoring them

"I've just always been taught to stick it out or work through it and I think that's a very valuable lesson because it has gotten me through a lot of things in life. But there was just a point where I thought to myself, 'Why?' And not in a negative way. If I am feeling this way, why would I keep pushing through it when I can kind of confront it and fix it and then continue on my journey," Naomi Osaka said.

