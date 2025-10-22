"Nobody forced her son to play";"She needs to calm down" - Fans unimpressed by Holger Rune's mother Aneke's tirade at ATP after his horror injury

Holger Rune's mother Aneke slammed the ATP over its participation rules after her son sustained a severe Achilles injury while playing in the semifinals of the recently-concluded Stockholm Open. Several tennis fans though, didn't agree with Aneke's take, opining that the Dane could have chosen to skip the ATP 250 event in Stockholm.Rune, while leading Ugo Humbert in the Stockholm Open semifinals, suddenly pulled up during a rally. Struggling to move, the World No. 10 was soon in tears and a mid-match retirement followed. In the aftermath of the concerning development, the 22-year-old revealed that he would have to undergo surgery and is likely to miss several months of competitive action.Later, Aneke laid the blame for his son's condition on the ATP, telling Danish tabloid newspaper B.T. about the alleged financial ramifications for players if they miss certain tournaments. She said:&quot;These are old-fashioned punishment methods, and they have no place in 2025. There are unreasonable penalties for a cancellation, you should instead focus on increasing the quality of the game by having fresh and rested players on the field. If you want to make financial reductions, do it as a percentage in relation to the amount they have played and reported cancellations. Instead of robbing them of everything.&quot;Aneke added:&quot;Now Holger is the latest victim in the line of injured players. With an injury that most often comes due to fatigue. It is unacceptable that you do not take the players' well-being into account to a greater extent - but just put more and more pressure on them.&quot;Fans on X (formerly Twitter) mostly disagreed with what Holger Rune's mother Aneke had to say. The vast majority of fans cited the fact that Holger Rune's name was originally not on the entry list for the Stockholm Open and that he only participated at the ATP 250 event after receiving a wildcard.&quot;Nobody force her son to play in an ATP 250,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;In times of trauma, it is normal to try to blame someone. She needs to calm down and get some therapy. Seeing Holger get hurt and go through this is so hard but it isn’t anyone’s fault,&quot; commented another.&quot;I get she's angry and needs to vent (perfectly understandable in this situation) but Stockholm is a 250. Rune could've easily skipped it. In fact, he didn't even enter it originally — he took a wild card the week before the tournament's start. It was his and his team's decision,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;So her point is there are too many mandatory events on tour and not enough time for weeks off for rest, when he tore his achilles during a non-mandatory event where he could've taken the week off?,&quot; one questioned.&quot;The schedule is tough but tbf he wasn’t even entered for the tournament and took a wild card so it was his teams decision to play,&quot; added another.&quot;I get that she’s angry and needs to vent after seeing ur son go thru that. However, just remember, ur son took that wildcard, ur son was injured already the prev match vs ETCH and continued to play, you rolled the dice to let him play the semis hence he did some worse injury,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.Rune's shocking injury even led to fellow ATP top 10 stars Taylor Fritz and Jack Draper voicing their concerns about the grueling tennis calendar and how it makes players prone to injuries. Former No. 1 and 2003 US Open champion Andy Roddick weighed in with his opinion as well.Holger Rune shares telling injury update after Stockholm Open injury horrorHolger Rune in action at the 2025 Stockholm Open (Source: Getty)Not long after retiring mid-match in the semifinals of the Stockholm Open, Holger Rune revealed the full extent of the injury he sustained, writing in a social media post:&quot;My Achilles is full broken on the proximal part meaning I need operation already next week and from here rehabilitation.&quot;His mother Aneke had also earlier spoken up about how, according to doctors, her son faces at least three to six months on the sidelines. On a more positive note though, on Tuesday, October 21, Holger Rune took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself smiling after he successfully underwent surgery. The former World No. 4 captioned the post:&quot;Hi everyone. Surgery went really well today. Thank you for all your incredible messages and support ❤️ I will keep you updated on my recovery. But now rest and heal.&quot;Several high-profile tennis figures, such as Rafael Nadal, Boris Becker and Ben Shelton, commented on the post as they wished a speedy recovery for the Dane.Regardless of when Holger Rune ultimately makes his comeback to the ATP Tour, his singles ranking is likely to significantly fall due to his lack of participation spanning tournaments for the foreseeable future.