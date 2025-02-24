Maria Sharapova recently made her feelings known about her workout sessions with her fiancé, Alexander Gilkes, in her latest update on Instagram. The Russian recently returned to boxing after a hiatus of three years.

Sharapova has always been mindful of her fitness, be it during her tennis career or after she retired from the sport. She never falls short in pushing her limits when it comes to her fitness regime and usually shares glimpses of her training sessions on social media platforms. Most recently, she took to her Instagram story, sharing a clip of her workout session with Gilkes.

The former world No. 1 and her fiance, were seen exercising with kettlebells. Amid the exercise, she said that Gilkes was camera shy leading him to peek into the camera. Along with this, she also added a caption, revealing the truth behind working out with Alexander.

“My comments on form correction are not always appreciated,” wrote Maria Sharapova.

Maria Sharapovas’ Instagram story (@mariasharapova)

A few days earlier, Sharapova revealed that she returned to boxing after taking a break from it for three years. She first incorporated boxing into her fitness regime in 2017, and now it has again been added to her routine. Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a video of her boxing and added the caption:

”Slowly getting back into boxing after 3 years, Not doing it for power anymore but incredible for cardio. 3-4 mins round. I still pivot my back leg like I’m hitting a forehand.”

When Maria Sharapova opened up about getting back to fitness after giving birth

In 2022, Maria Sharapova took to her Instagram handle, opening up about returning to her fitness regime after giving birth to her son, Theo, who is now two years old. She shared a clip of her working out with several gym equipment. Along with this, she added a caption, where she revealed that she had never felt as weak as when she felt while giving birth to her child. The post’s caption read:

“Today marks four weeks since giving birth and two weeks since I started moving my body again. I don’t think my body had ever felt as weak as it did the day after birth so even these movements feel like I’ve come a long way. Trying not to push it but I’ll let you know how that goes," Maria Sharapova wrote.

Currently, Sharapova has been regularly working out and sharing updates on her Instagram. She usually shares pictures and videos with her son on her stories, showing off the fun times she spends with him, including playing tennis, visiting art museums, and more.

