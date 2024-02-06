Reports of Novak Djokovic being considered for the role of AC Milan's mental coach have left some tennis fans bewildered.

According to La Repubblica, an Italian newspaper, AC Milan's owner Gerry Cardinale contemplated the idea of hiring Djokovic, who is also a football fan and a devoted AC Milan supporter, as the team's mental coach.

The intention behind this proposition was to leverage the Serb's exceptional mental fortitude and his ability to thrive under pressure to aid struggling players. Cardinale reportedly aimed to formalize an agreement that would bring the Serbian star into the AC Milan fold a few months back.

However, it is believed that no formal discussions regarding such a move took place. Tennis fans, meanwhile, took to social media to express their opinions on this unexpected bit of news.

One fan expressed uncertainty about AC Milan's financial capacity to hire the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

"Im not sure they can afford him," a fan posted on Reddit.

Another fan opined that the decision to hire the current World No. 1 is merely a 'publicity stunt.'

"100% a publicity stunt," the fan posted.

"Novak Djokovic's still trying to get better and that's a scary thought" - Martina Navratilova

Australian Open 2024

During an episode of the Tennis Channel podcast last month, former World No. 1, Martina Navratilova, expressed her admiration for Novak Djokovic's mental and physical prowess.

Navratilova stated that the Serb is a 'constant professional', attributing this mindset as the result of being under the tutelage of his former coach, the legendary Jelena Gencic.

“He is the constant professional and I think he had the mindset and he had the great coach Jelena, and other coaches that came after her. So he had all the basics covered from a very early age and he's still trying to get better and that's a scary thought, but to win that much after thirty is just impressive," she said (at 34:00).

Navratilova also stated that people tend to slow down after reaching the age of 30. However, Novak Djokovic defies this notion by continuously seeking improvement, even at the age of 36, which, according to the 18-time Grand Slam champion, is impressive.

"I don't care what happened before thirty, you're just built from another DNA because things get harder, you slow down and Novak hasn't slowed down yet,” Navratilova added.

