Daniil Medvedev made an honest analysis of his latest loss to Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Miami Open.

Sinner earned his fifth-straight victory against Medvedev in the semifinal of the Miami Open on Friday, March 29. The Italian, who initially trailed 0-6 in their head-to-head, thus bettered his record to 5-6, still in Medvedev’s favor.

While their previous clashes were nip and tuck affairs though, their latest meeting was anything but. Jannik Sinner put on a flawless performance to hand the defending champion a convincing 6-1, 6-2 drubbing in just over one hour.

Daniil Medvedev reflected on his loss in his post-match press conference. The World No. 4, whose previous loss to Sinner came in the Australian Open final earlier this year, said that he did not feel the Italian’s form was any better than it has been throughout this season.

On the other hand, Medvedev opined that his own poor performance resulted in the rather atypical scoreline.

"I think Jannik plays like this already since some time. I don't know what he himself thinks about the match, but I'm not 100% sure he played much better than what he played throughout this whole year and the end of the last year. He already played flawless," the Russian said.

“"He played good. I didn't play well enough," he added. "We could speak for hours, but in the end I didn't play good enough, he played good, he won easy. That's the end of the story."

"I wonder actually how he made it" – Daniil Medvedev on Jannik Sinner's on-court growth since Miami Open final last year

Daniil Medvedev (L) pictured with Jannik Sinner after their 2024 Miami Open semifinal

With his victory over Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner has booked his place in a third Miami Open final. He previously reached the summit clashes in 2021 and 2023.

Interestingly, in the 2023 final, it was Medvedev who defeated the World No. 3 in straight sets to clinch the title. With Sinner winning all of their meetings since, the Russian dissected his rival’s sharp growth.

"As a person, I think he's the same. We don't know each other, like, too close but we get along well. I don't see any difference," he said in the aforementioned press conference.

The 2021 US Open champion then pointed out Jannik Sinner’s on-court improvements.

"As a player, he misses less, he chooses his shots more wisely. He serves 10 times better. You know, Jannik was always serving well, but now he serves like big, big," Daniil Medvedev noted.

"I wonder actually how he made it, because serve is not that easy," he added.

Jannik Sinner currently leads the tour with 21 wins and a solitary defeat. The 2024 Australian Open champion will look to better his record as he chases his third title of the season and 13th overall in Sunday’s Miami Open final.

Sinner also stands a chance of unlocking a new career-high of World No. 2 if he is to win the final, where he will face Grigor Dimitrov.

