"Novak Being Awesome"- Novak Djokovic jokingly "confirms" that he is taking his talents to the NBA

Novak Djokovic recently reacted to a teasing question regarding whether the Serb would be making his debut in the NBA anytime soon. Djokovic jokingly responded by saying that he would be joining the NBA soon.

Djokovic, who will turn 37 next month, has attained the unique distinction of being the oldest No. 1 in men's tennis, displacing Swiss legend Roger Federer who previously held the record.

Alongside Djokovic, Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna too has become the oldest man to attain the top position in the ATP doubles ranking. The latter achieved the feat at the age of 44.

Djokovic said age was a mere number for both, and that the only number worth mentioning was No. 1.

"Age is just a number. For us, that number is 1," he stated.

Replying to this post, one fan asked Djokovic on X (formerly Twitter) if he was willing to change careers and come to the NBA.

"When is your NBA debut? Specially after that recent 3-pointer?" the fan asked.

Djokovic jokingly responded:

"I can confirm I will be joining the NBA. (Novak Being Awesome)"

Djokovic was recently spotted on the NBA courts taking some time off from professional tennis. The Serb was seen making 3-pointers on the court and asking Lebron James about his technique.

At almost 37, Djokovic is at the helm of the longest reign in men's tennis

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Three

Djokovic has broken new ground as the oldest player to be at the top of men's tennis. Currently, the Serb is in his 420th week as World No. 1 leaving behind Roger Federer's record of 310 weeks.

The Serb first attained the top ranking in the 2011 season where he began the year with a streak of 43 unbeaten matches. Djokovic has finished a season as the World No. 1 a record 8 times leaving behind Pete Sampras who has 6 season finishes as the World No. 1.

Currently, Djokovic is playing at the Monte Carlo Masters to mark the beginning of his clay season. The Serb defeated Roman Saifullin in the opening round by conceding just 3 games.

In the Round of 16, Djokovic defeated Lorenzo Musetti 7-5, 6-3. The Italian had defeated Djokovic at the same tournament last year. The Serb will next face Australia's Alex De Minaur.

