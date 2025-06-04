"Novak Djokovic 100% deserved to be defaulted" - Serena Williams' ex-coach brings up Serb's controversy after Lorenzo Musetti's escape at French Open

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs brought up Novak Djokovic's controversial disqualification from the 2020 US Open in light of Lorenzo Musetti's lucky escape at the ongoing French Open. Stubbs' recollection of the controversy was in response to a fan of the Serb, who suggested the 24-time Major champion would have been defaulted if he was in Musetti's place.

On Tuesday, June 3, Musetti locked horns with Frances Tiafoe for a place in the clay Major's last four. In a moment of frustration during the second set, the Italian kicked out at a ball, which hit a female line judge in her chest. Musetti apologized for his wild behavior and escaped a default, with the umpire only issuing a warning. Ultimately, it was the Italian who came out on top with a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 win.

Unsurprisingly, the controversial decision to let Lorenzo Musetti continue playing sparked numerous debates and discussions on social media. Rennae Stubbs, a former doubles No. 1 who coached Serena Williams for the 2022 US Open, chimed in as well by bringing up Novak Djokovic's default at the 2020 edition of the hardcourt Major in New York.

On that occasion, the Serb took a ball out of his pocket before hitting it behind him with his racket without looking. The ball hit a female line judge in her throat, and she immediately collapsed to the floor. Djokovic issued an apology almost immediately, but officials proceeded to disqualify him from the tournament.

Stubbs also mentioned Miyu Kato, the Japanese doubles player who accidentally hit a ball girl two years ago at Roland Garros, which led to her and her partner being defaulted.

"No one means to hit a lines person or ball kid. Mistakes & accidents happen. Kato is the sweetest human ever. There have been incidences here before. Just like Novak at the US Open. Interpret it as u will," Stubbs wrote on X.

A loyal fan of Djokovic soon replied:

"If this was Djokovic he would've been defaulted"

Stubbs though, stood by the decision made by the 2020 US Open officials, and also criticized the Serb's fanbase for dwelling on the past.

"I hate to tell u this, i know you fans can’t let it go BUT HE 100% deserved to be defaulted when he did what he did. Two wrongs don’t make a right so stop comparing! 🙄for the love of tennis!

Musetti himself admitted he felt nervous about being potentially disqualified after hitting the line judge.

"I really didn't want to harm nobody" - Lorenzo Musetti on avoiding default at French Open 2025

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Lorenzo Musetti laid bare what was going through his mind after he kicked the ball into the female line judge's chest. He also spoke up about what the chair umpire's reasoning could have been for letting him off with a warning and not defaulting him. The Italian said:

"Yeah, I was a little bit, honestly, scared, because I really didn't want to harm nobody, of course. So I immediately went to the line umpire, and I of course said sorry, I apologise to everyone. It was right to have a warning, but I think the umpire saw that there was no intention about that, and that's why probably just, you know, let me continue my game."

Lorenzo Musetti's next challenge in Paris is a daunting one, with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz awaiting him in the semifinals. Meanwhile, the other men's singles semifinal matchup will be decided on Wednesday, June 4, depending on the results of the quarterfinal clashes between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Bublik, and Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev,

