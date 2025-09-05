Novak Djokovic admits he is better off playing Carlos Alcaraz in US Open SF than Jannik Sinner with historic 25th Grand Slam within touching distance

Novak Djokovic has advanced to the semifinals of the 2025 US Open after defeating World No. 4 Taylor Fritz in four sets in the quarterfinals. Ahead of his last four contest, the Serb shared his thoughts on facing the current World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, while further admitting that it was favorable to face the Spaniard over Jannik Sinner.

During his 2025 US Open run, Djokovic, who is widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, has enjoyed wins over Cameron Norrie and Jan-Lennard Struff, among others, en route to the semifinals. The 28-year-old has a 5-3 head-to-head lead over the 22-year-old Alcaraz, who has won 22 ATP Tour singles titles as compared to his 100 ATP singles titles.

Djokovic, who is looking to clinch his record-extending 25th Grand Slam title at the US Open, revealed that it is better for him that he will compete against Alcaraz rather than Sinner. He shared as per Sportklub:

"When I'm in shape and able to play my best tennis, I still believe that I can beat both Alcaraz (Carlos) and Sinner (Jannik). The most crucial thing is that I need to make a great effort, work very hard and take my body to the limit to have the opportunity to face them."

"It is a somewhat unfair battle because their youth and current superiority allows them to arrive in full condition, while I am already with the tank half empty. That's biology."

He continued:

"It could be said that it benefits me to play in the semifinals with Carlos instead of Jannik, at least, that's what the latest results suggest. I know Alcaraz is the favorite, he is playing at an impressive level, but I hope to raise my level. It is exciting to have the opportunity to beat the best currently."

Djokovic last defeated Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Australian Open. Whereas, against Sinner, he is currently 4-6 in the head-to-head.

Novak Djokovic cemented his legacy by clinching his 100th ATP singles title in the 2025 season, along with other records

Novak Djokovic successfully etched his name in the history of the sport by winning his 100th ATP singles title at the 2025 Geneva Open, after defeating Polish player Hubert Hurkacz in the final.

At the 2025 Wimbledon Championship, the Serbian also reached his record-extending 52nd major semifinal and was halted in the round by Sinner, a winner of 20 ATP Tour level singles titles.

Novak Djokovic also reached the semifinals of the French Open, 51st of his decorated career, and was defeated by Sinner there as well. Additionally, the Serbian is the only player to achieve a triple Career Grand Slam, among other historic records.

