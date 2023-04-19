Novak Djokovic recently swayed around with his superfan Julie while conveying birthday wishes to her.

Julie has been arguably one of Djokovic's greatest fans. The French teacher has flown all over the world to watch the World No. 1 play across tournaments. She was also in attendance at the recently concluded Monte-Carlo Masters.

During his time at the Masters event, the Serb met Julie and wished her an advance happy birthday in adorable fashion.

"Happy Birthday to my green friend," sang the Serb.

Taking to social media, Julie posted a video of the same on her special day (April 19).

"Happy birthday to me. This was recorded last week in Monte-Carlo but today is the actual day & @djokernole is the best. Thank you for all the messages I’ve received so far, I’m super grateful," she wrote on Twitter.

Julie even once shared a court with Djokovic. Two years back, the Frenchwoman visited the 22-time Grand Slam champion in Belgrade and played tennis with him. She stated that it was an "honor of a limetime" to have played alongside the Serbian legend.

"An honour of a lifetime. A priviledge. A dream come true. Today I played tennis with @DjokerNole in Belgrade and it’s been one of the best days of my life so far. Thank you so much, Novak," she wrote.

Julie has been a Novak Djokovic fan since 2006

2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic superfan Julie has been following the Serbian since the 2006 French Open. Speaking to the Bored With Nelly podcast recently, the Frenchwoman stated that the World No. 1 even influenced her in regaining her love for tennis.

"I've been a Novak fan since 2006 when I discovered him on French TV, during the French Open. Discovering Novak actually made me comeback to tennis," she said. "It is my favorite sport. I think that's why I love Novak so much because my support for him brought me back my love for my favorite sport."

Julie also observed that her admiration for the 35-year-old is "very personal."

"I think it's much more than liking Novak as a player. It's also very personal and very about me," she expressed.

Meanwhile, Djokovic will commence his campaign at the Srpska Open on Wednesday (April 19).

The Serb will be hoping to turn things around on clay after what has been an upsetting start to the swing in Monte-Carlo -- a Round of 16 loss at the hands of Lorenzo Musetti. He will face Luca Van Assche in his opening match in Banja Luka, their first meeting on tour.

