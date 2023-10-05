Novak Djokovic attends Serbian soccer club Crvena Zvezda's Champions League fixture against Young Boys

Novak Djokovic recently attended a soccer match between Crvena Zvezda (also known as Red Star Belgrade) and Young Boys.

Serbia's Crvena Zvezda took the field against Switzerland's Young Boys in a Group G match during the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 5. The contest ended in a draw with a 2-2 scoreline. Both teams are, however, at the bottom of the tally in Group G which also includes Manchester City and RB Leipzig.

Djokovic cheered for the home side from the stands at the Rajko Mitic Stadium. The 24-time Grand Slam champion is known for his love for the Serbian side as he has attended their soccer fixtures on various occasions in the past.

The World No. 1 has often been seen attending other sporting events during his time off. In May this year, he was spotted in the stands during the semifinal between AC Milan and Inter Milan in the previous edition of the Champions League.

Following his US Open triumph in September, Novak Djokovic accompanied Serbia's national basketball team in Belgrade to celebrate their silver-medal finish at the recently concluded FIBA World Cup.

More recently, he attended the Ryder Cup to support Team Europe in their battle against Team USA. He also tried his hand at golf during an all-star exhibition ahead of the competition.

Novak Djokovic - "I try to maintain and nurture relationships with athletes from different sports"

Novak Djokovic with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

During a press conference at the US Open in September, Novak Djokovic talked about his relationship with athletes from different sports.

“I try to maintain and nurture relationships with athletes from different sports because, as an athlete, of course, I relate to them. I identify myself with what they are doing and I can understand the pain, the sacrifice, the dedication,” he said.

Over the years, the Serb has developed a cordial bond with NFL legend Tom Brady, who he stated was an inspiration for him.

“I respect the greatness, especially the guys that have made it to an all-time great level in their respective sports. You want to learn things from them because you never know, there are things that can be so inspirational, as they are in my relationship with Tom (Brady),” he added.

The 36-year-old also spoke about his relationship with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who he has been friends with for 15 years.

“Zlatan (Ibrahimovic) is my favourite football player, no doubt. His Balkan mentality is something that is very familiar to me, let’s say, even though maybe it looks weird to the rest of the world. I understand him very, very well, have known him the last 15 years," he said.

