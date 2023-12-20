Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz among 10 most searched athletes in 2023

Tennis superstars Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are among the ten most searched athletes on Google in 2023.

The men's game's top two players - in that order - were the standout performers in 2023, sweeping the four Grand Slam titles on offer. Djokovic won three of them (Australian Open, Roland Garros, and US Open), while Alcaraz snapped up the other (Wimbledon), beating the Serb in a memorable five-set final.

Unsurprisingly, both players had splendid seasons in 2023. Alcaraz went 65-12, winning six titles, while Djokovic went one better in terms of titles, winning 56 of his 63 matches. The Serb won six 'big' titles during the year: three Grand Slams, two Masters 1000s, and the season-ending ATP Finals, where he won a record seventh title.

As reported by Setandsmash, NFL team Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was the most searched athlete in 2023. He was followed by Paris Saint-Germain's French striker Kylian Mbappe and NFL team Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce.

NBA team Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant comes in next, followed by Bayern Munich's English striker Harry Kane. Djokovic and Alcaraz occupy the next two slots, at sixth and seventh respectively.

New Zealand cricket team all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, Indian cricket team opener Shubman Gill, and NBA team Dallas Maverick point guard Kyrie Irving round out the top ten.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic to face off in exhibition match in Riyadh

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz clashed four times in 2023, with Djokovic winning thrice (Roland Garros semifinal, Cincinnati final, ATP Finals semifinal). Alcaraz's lone win, as mentioned above, came in a rousing Wimbledon final.

The world's top two players are set to renew acquaintances again, as they lock horns in an exhibition match on December 27 in Riyadh. The clash, as part of the Riyadh Season festival, will commence both stars' preparations for the 2024 season.

An excited Alcaraz tweeted about his upcoming clash with the World No. 1:

“Heading to Riyadh on December 27 for my match against @DjokerNole! @RiyadhSeason.”

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are set to tussle for the World No. 1 ranking at the Australian Open. The Serb is ahead by 2390 points, but he will be defending 2000 of those points at the year's first Grand Slam.

Alcaraz, by contrast, has everything to gain at the event Down Under, having pulled out of last year's event due to a freak injury in training. A deep run by the Spaniard coupled with an unlikely early exit from Djokovic could see Alcaraz return to World No. 1 at the end of the Melbourne fortnight.

