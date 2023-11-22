Novak Djokovic celebrates Saint Michael Archangel Day 

Novak Djokovic recently celebrated Saint Michael Archangel Day, a celebration known as Slava. This festivity holds great significance for Serbian Orthodox Christian families as they pay homage to their family's patron saint, who they believe safeguards and nurtures their well-being.

Most of the Slava celebrations occur during the winter, and one of the most commonly celebrated saints in Serbia is St. Michael the Archangel, who is also the patron saint of the Djokovic family. This day is celebrated with family and friends, accompanied by a feast of delicious food.

Novak Djokovic recently took to social media to share a couple of pictures from his Slava celebration dedicated to St. Michael the Archangel.

"Happy Slava of St. Michael the Archangel, our guardian angel. We pray that all the people protect, bless, and lead them through life in peace, love, and health. On the second photo, God appeared 🙏 Glory to God 🙌 Happy Saint Michael Archangel Day. May he Bless and Protect everyone 🙏 On second photo, we received blessings from the holy mountain today," he captioned his Instagram post.

Novak Djokovic after 2023 ATP Finals title win: “I had to win the matches and not wait for them to hand me the victory and that’s what I’ve done”

ATP Finals 2023

Novak Djokovic defeated Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-3 to secure his record-shattering seventh title at the recently concluded ATP Finals. Following his win, the Serb gave his thoughts on the match.

Djokovic stated that despite his extensive experience in the game, he had to put in his best efforts to secure victories during the round-robin stage. Rather than relying on his opponents to make potential mistakes and gift him an easy win, he emphasized that he had to work hard for the wins.

He expressed that he had "played different tactically" to secure the victory against Sinner in the championship match, and he was content with his performance.

“I had to win the matches and not wait for them to hand me the victory and that’s what I’ve done. I think I played different tactically than I did in the group stage against Jannik, and just overall it was a phenomenal week,” he said (via ATPTour.com).

The 24-time Grand Slam champion commended Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz for their exceptional performances, recognizing them as two of the strongest players currently, alongside himself and Daniil Medvedev.

“It’s one of the best seasons I’ve had in my life, no doubt. To crown it with a win against a hometown hero in Jannik, who has played amazing tennis this week, is phenomenal. I’m very proud of the performances these past two days against Alcaraz and Sinner, probably the best two players in the world next to me and Medvedev at the moment,” Novak Djokovic added.

He also expressed that this season has been one of the finest in his career.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis