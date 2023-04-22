Novak Djokovic took advantage of his day off between matches at the Srpska Open in Banja Luka to attend a lecture by Semir Osmanagic alongside the Mayor of Banja Luka, Drasko Stanivukovic.

Djokovic was unable to defend points from his run to the finals of the Serbian Open in 2022 as he crashed out of the Srpska Open quarterfinals with a straight-sets loss to compatriot Dusan Lajovic.

Prior to his match against Lajovic, the Serb attended a lecture delivered by pseudo-archeologist Semir Osmanagic, who is infamous for his widely refuted claims about the natural hills in the Visoko region of Bosnia and Herzegovina being the largest human-made ancient pyramids on earth.

This was not the World No. 1's first meeting with Semir Osmanagic. He previously visited the pyramids in question alongside Osmanagic in 2020.

Drasko Stanivukovic, the Mayor of Banja Luka, shared some pictures of the World No. 1 in attendance at the lecture, learning about "energy secrets hidden by ancient civilizations."

"With our @DjokerNole at a great lecture by Dr. Semir Osmanagic about the energy secrets hidden by ancient civilizations, about the way of life and the spiritual potential of every human being. It was a great open-minded pleasure to hear some new insights," the tweet read.

Драшко Станивуковић @Stanivukovic_D

Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg reshared the news of Djokovic's attendance at the event and publicized some of the conspiracy theories spouted by Osmanagic.

"ATP #1 Novak Djokovic spent his day between matches in Banja Luka attending a lecture by pseudo archaeologist Semir Osmanagic. Osmanagic claims, among other things, that secret pyramids in Bosnia emit powerful energy waves that communicate with aliens via a "cosmic internet"," Rothenberg tweeted.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



Osmanagic claims, among other things, that secret pyramids in Bosnia emit powerful energy waves that communicate with aliens via a "cosmic internet." Драшко Станивуковић @Stanivukovic_D

While Semir Osmanagic has obtained a doctoral degree in social sciences, he lacks any scientific background in the field of archeology. Alongside his claims about the Bosnian pyramids, Osmanagic has theorized the existence of "standing waves" on top of the pyramids, which he believes move faster than light and provide evidence for a "cosmic internet" that enables intergalactic communication.

He also advocates for the theory of ancient astronauts and asserts that humans are the result of genetic manipulation. Osmangic's claims have been disproved by professional archeologists, geologists and the scientific community at large.

Novak Djokovic will compete at the Madrid Open next

The Serb at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic has made a slow start to the clay court season. Following his early exits from the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Srpska Open, the World No. 1 will be looking to bounce back strongly at the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid Open, scheduled to begin on Wednesday, April 26.

In 2022, the 23-time Grand Slam champion defeated Gael Monfils in his opening match before getting a walkover from Andy Murray in the next round. He then eased past Hubert Hurkacz before falling to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in their first meeting on the ATP tour.

Djokovic has won the Madrid Open on two previous occasions, in 2011 and 2019.

