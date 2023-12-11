Novak Djokovic has ruled out any political ambitions for now, despite his immense popularity and influence in his home country of Serbia.

In an exclusive interview with 60 Minutes on CBS News, Djokovic said he does not have any political inspirations at the moment and prefers to focus on his sport and his humanitarian work.

Djokovic, who has won 24 Grand Slam titles and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, is a national hero in Serbia, a small Balkan nation that has endured wars, sanctions, and economic hardships in the past decades. He grew up in Belgrade during the NATO bombing of the 1990s and learned to play tennis in a swimming pool that was converted into a makeshift court.

The World No. 1 has donated millions of dollars to various causes, including education, health, and sports development. His achievements and generosity have earned him the admiration and respect of millions of Serbs.

When the Serb returned to Belgrade in September after winning the 2023 US Open, he was greeted by thousands of fans. He was visibly moved by the reception and thanked them for their support.

However, his popularity has also sparked speculation about his potential political career. But the Serb has dismissed such rumors and said that he has no interest in entering the political arena. In his interview with 60 Minutes correspondent Jon Wertheim, he said he does not feel that politics is a world or an environment where he would thrive.

"I do not have any political inspirations at the moment," the 24-time Grand Slam champion said. "I don't feel that this is a world or an environment where I would thrive. But I do think that my popularity in the country and in the region can be used for some other things where I can help contribute to life and society."

"Novak Djokovic is genetically a phenomenon, you can't always copy him" - Trainer Marco Panichi

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open

Novak Djokovic's physical trainer, Marco Panichi, has sung high praises of the Serb, highlighting his exceptional physical attributes and willpower.

In a recent interview, Panichi described the Serb as a "phenomenon" in terms of genetics, emphasizing his ability to perform at a consistently high level with astonishing ease. He said that the World No. 1 possesses a unique genetic gift that allows him to achieve feats beyond the reach of most athletes.

Panichi acknowledged that his primary role is to provide Djokovic with the tools and guidance necessary for further development. He recognized the Serb's uncanny ability to understand his own body's limits, allowing him to push himself to the absolute peak of his physical capabilities.

"There is more than one reason, but any consideration must start from the fact that Nole is genetically a phenomenon. He is someone capable of doing everything with simplicity and consistency, but also capable of doing things that others are prevented from doing," Panichi said during a Masterclass at the Oltrepò Tennis Academy in Codevilla.

"You can't always copy him. He knows how far he can go and, therefore, has the experience necessary to understand what her body is telling him. We support him by giving him the weapons to continue developing these innate capabilities," Panichi added (via Tennis world USA).

Novak Djokovic will kick off his 2024 season representing Serbia at the United Cup, which will be held in Perth and Sydney from December 29, 2023, to January 7, 2024.

