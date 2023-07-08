Novak Djokovic equals Pete Sampras' Wimbledon record for consecutive match wins

Novak Djokovic's ongoing run at this year's Wimbledon Championships has now seen him equal Pete Sampras' record for most consecutive match wins at SW19.

Novak Djokovic brushed aside Stan Wawrinka in the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships 6-3, 6-1, 7-6(5). The triumph was the Serb's 31st consecutive win at Wimbledon, equalling Pete Sampras, who stitched together the feat from the 1997 Championships until the fourth round of the 2001 Championships, where a certain 19-year-old Roger Federer prevailed in his sole meeting against Sampras, 7-6(7), 5-7, 6-4, 6(2)-7, 7-5.

During this reign of supremacy in London, Sampras bettered Cedric Pioline (1997), Goran Ivansevic (1998), Andre Agassi (1999), and Patrick Rafter (2000) in the Wimbledon final. Sampras won a total of seven Wimbledon titles in his career and 14 Grand Slam titles overall.

Djokovic has not been defeated at Wimbledon since the 2017 quarterfinal when he retired against Tomas Berdych. Since then, he has lifted four Wimbledon titles, defeating Kevin Anderson (2018), Roger Federer (2019), Matteo Berrettini (2021), and Nick Kyrgios (2022) in the final.

In 2023, Djokovic is on the cusp of breaking yet another record, perhaps the biggest one in tennis history: the most number of Grand Slam titles. The 36-year-old claimed his 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2023 Roland Garros, equaling him with Serena Willams for most singles Grand Slam titles by any player in the Open Era.

If he manages to lift the title at this year's Wimbledon, Djokovic will go one-up on now-retired Williams and also equal Roger Federer's record of 8 Wimbledon titles, most of any male player in the Open Era.

Novak Djokovic faces Hubert Hurkacz in R4 at Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships

Novak Djokovic can break Pete Sampras' consecutive match-win record if he goes past Hubert Hurkacz, his fourth-round opponent at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The World No. 2 has faced the 26-year-old five times before, claiming all five matches and only dropping one set.

The two men most recently met in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships, where the Serb came out on top, 6-3, 7-5. Djokovic and Hurkacz also faced each other in the third round of 2019 Wimbledon, which was the only time the Pole was able to take a set off of Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic is yet to drop a set at this year's Wimbledon Championships, and it will be a tall task for Hurkacz to reverse that trend, let alone win the match. Hubert Hurkacz, the No. 17 seed, defeated Lorenzo Mussetti, the No. 14 seed, in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

