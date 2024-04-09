Novak Djokovic equals Rafael Nadal, surpasses Roger Federer as player with most opening-match wins at Masters 1000 level

Novak Djokovic kicked off his campaign at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters with a convincing win and became the player with the most opening match wins at the Masters-1000 level in the process.

Djokovic is the top seed at the year's first 1000-level tournament on clay and began his campaign in the second round against Roman Safiullin, having received a first-round bye. The Serb was at his best as he dispatched the Russian in one hour and 11 minutes. The World No. 1 created a staggering 19 breakpoint opportunities and converted five to oust Safiullin with a 6-1, 6-2 score.

Moreover, Djokovic did not face a single breakpoint on his serve and committed just five unforced errors to wrap up a convincing performance. With this win, he attained yet another record in his extraordinary career by becoming the player with the most opening match wins at the 1000 level with 115.

The 36-year-old shares the top spot in his record list with Rafael Nadal. The duo is one ahead of Roger Federer, who won 114 opening matches at Masters-1000 tournaments. The 2019 Shanghai Masters was the last 1000-level tournament played by the now-retired Swiss Maestro.

Nadal is still active on the ATP Tour, although he is currently on the sidelines due to injuries. He was set to play at the Monte-Carlo Masters, a tournament he has won a record 11 times, but withdrew due to abdominal issues. The Spaniard's last appearance at the 1000 level came at the Paris Masters two years ago.

Novak Djokovic hopes to end 2024 title drought at Monte-Carlo Masters

Picture from 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic has yet to win a title on the 2024 ATP Tour and hopes to end that drought at the Monte-Carlo Masters. After his win over Roman Safiullin, the Serb's next opponent will be Arthur Fils or Lorenzo Musetti. Interestingly, it was Musetti who cut Djokovic's run short in the tournament last year.

The Serb has so far played only two tournaments in 2024. He began his year at the Australian Open, where he was defending champion and undefeated since 2018. However, his title defense ended in the semifinals at the hands of eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic then played at the Indian Wells Masters. As the top seed, he received a first-round bye and bettered Aleksander Vukic in the second round before suffering a shock upset against the lucky loser Luca Nardi.

Djokovic is among the firm favorites to emerge victorious at the Monte-Carlo Masters this year, having won the tournament twice in the past (2013 and 2015). If he is successful, he will also achieve the 'Triple Career Golden Masters.'

