Novak Djokovic expresses gratitude to Kipp Popert for partnering him at Ryder Cup All-Star exhibition match

Novak Djokovic conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to Kipp Popert for teaming up with him at the Ryder Cup All-Star exhibition match held in the city of Rome, Italy.

The event took place prior to the much-anticipated 2023 Ryder Cup, scheduled to kick off at the esteemed Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy on Friday, September 29.

Djokovic partnered with G4D Tour (golf for the disabled) star Kipp Popert. The duo were guided by former Ryder Cup captain Colin Montgomerie.

In a closely contested match that spanned seven holes, the 24-time Grand Slam champion's team, Team Monty, emerged triumphant with a resounding 7-4 victory over Carlos Sainz's team, Team Pavin.

Following the match, Popert took to social media to express his gratitude to the Serb for an outstanding game and their partnership. He also revealed that they engaged in a discussion about the mindset required to achieve greatness and the attitude necessary to fully harness one's abilities.

"Two World No. 1’s make a good partnership. It was great chatting about the mentality to be great and the attitude needed to get everything out of your ability. @djokernole thanks for the great game, the advice and for showing me that I’m on the right path. I will press on, #ACB9 ❤️ Always," Popert captioned his Instagram post.

Novak Djokovic re-shared Kipp Popert's post on his social media, expressing his gratitude for their partnership and the incredible game of golf they had together.

"Thank you 🙏 my golf partner for amazing experience," he captioned his Instagram story.

The Serb's Instagram story

"Considering my level I think I've played quite well" - Novak Djokovic speaks on his Ryder Cup celebrity all-star game performance

Italy Ryder Cup Golf

Novak Djokovic's standout moment at the Ryder Cup All-Star exhibition match was when he astoundingly drove the ball straight through the green on the demanding par-four 16th hole.

Speaking to the press after the match, the Serb acknowledged that his initial intention was to adopt a cautious approach. However, he found himself buoyed by the enthusiastic crowd, which ultimately led to him executing one of his most remarkable shots.

Despite the immense audience and his relatively limited golfing background, he expressed satisfaction with his overall performance.

"I was going to play safe but the crowd made me do it. "It was one of the best shots I've ever hit. I've never played golf in front of this many people, so considering my level I think I've played quite well," he said.

Novak Djokovic will return to the tennis court this October, where he will compete in the Rolex ATP Masters, which serves as the final ATP 1000 tournament of the year.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis