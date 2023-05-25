American tennis legend John McEnroe feels that Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from the upcoming French Open has given his long-time rival Novak Djokovic the best chance in years to cement his status as the greatest ever.

Nadal and Djokovic each have 22 Grand Slams to their name, the most in the history of men's tennis. Despite having a rough eighteen months, Djokovic has also had some great results. He clinched five titles in 2022, including Wimbledon.

The Serb also won the 2023 Australian Open but lost the next four tournaments, including the ATP Masters at Monte-Carlo and Rome.

While one can't discount the challenge posed by Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros, Nadal's absence makes Djokovic one of the favorites to win the tournament and take home his 23rd Major.

John McEnroe was elaborating on Djokovic's opportunity to pull ahead of the injured Nadal when speaking to Eurosport. He said that Nadal's absence will give Djokovic some much-needed inspiration for the upcoming French Open.

"He's tied with Rafa, so this is an opening," McEnroe said. "He's had a tough year and a half in a lot of ways, and he's also done some incredible things. Novak, he's always looking for some inspiration, some fuel, and he's got some now, and he's got a great chance."

Novak Djokovic has an immense chance at winning the French Open in Nadal's absence

Novak Djokovic will fancy his chances at winning the 2023 French Open now that Rafael Nadal is no longer taking part.

Nadal, who had a chance to clinch a record-extending 15th French Open crown and pull away from Djokovic, will now be confined to watching the events unfolding on TV. Instead, it will be Djokovic looking to add to his tally of two French Open titles, the last of which came in 2021.

The top seeds at the French Open are Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Novak Djokovic. By virtue of their seedings, Djokovic and Alcaraz could be drawn to meet in the semifinals.

It has been a mixed 2023 so far for the Serb. He clinched his 10th Australian Open title and 22nd Grand Slam overall to draw level with Nadal.

Djokovic, however, has not had the best start to the clay court season, so it remains to be seen how much it will affect his fortunes in Paris. The two-time French Open champion suffered early exits at Monte-Carlo and Bosnia-Herzegovina. He decided not to play in Madrid, following which he made the Rome quarterfinals.

At Monte-Carlo, he fell to Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round and to Holger Rune in the Italian Open quarterfinals.

