Novak Djokovic recently recounted his fun-filled experience at the Monte-Carlo Masters players' party which included an impersonation of Andy Murray.

Currently competing at the Italian Open, Djokovic made a stride forward in his title defense by defeating Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 to advance to the fourth round in Rome. With his win, he improved to 11-1 in his head-to-head against the Bulgarian.

Following his win, the 22-time Grand Slam champion joined Prakash Amritraj on the Tennis Channel, where he was asked for his thoughts on the historic Monte-Carlo Masters players' party.

Djokovic commented that the players' party at the Monte Carlo Masters is one of the most enjoyable events on the tour for him. He described it as an intimate event that is filled with jokes and impersonations of other players or even non-tennis personalities, such as Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

“It’s definitely one of the best evenings we have on the tour the entire year. It’s so much fun you know. It’s intimate, maybe around 100 people only present. And for people that maybe don’t follow tennis, they maybe don’t get the jokes but we have a lot of those sequences where we impersonate other players or even someone who is out of the sports world or tennis world like you and I did with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg," he said.

He revealed that he had requested the tournament organizers to set up similar parties a few times a year in different locations.

"We had so much fun. We danced, we sang and I hope we do it more often because I was telling the organizers of the players’ show that they should actually set it up a few times a year in different locations," he added.

The six-time Italian Open champion even suggested that the footage of the party should be made available on social media. He also joked about not knowing how well his impersonation of Andy Murray would go down with the Brit.

"And also they should release the footage because many people have not seen it. I think it has to go out on social media. I don’t know if Andy Murray who I impersonated in one of the sequences that show will be very happy seeing that but you know it’s all for good laughs and good fun and good energy. And I think it’s nice that we have atleast an opportunity like this in Monte-Carlo to do that," Djokovic said.

I got stronger because of rivalries with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray: Novak Djokovic

Djokovic at the 2023 Italian Open

Following his win over Grigor Dimitrov, Novak Djokovic credited his fierce rivalries with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray for making him a stronger competitor.

"I got stronger because of the rivalries, particularly with [Roger] Federer, [Rafael] Nadal and [Andy] Murray. Just staying the course, staying patient and believing in the process and the journey," he said in his post-match interview.

Novak Djokovic will take on Cameron Norrie in the fourth round of the Italian Open. The Serb leads 2-0 in his head-to-head against Norrie.

