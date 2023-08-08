Novak Djokovic launches new racket design as part of his exclusive line with HEAD

Novak Djokovic recently launched a new racket design, adding to his exclusive line in collaboration with HEAD Tennis.

In the early stages of his career, Djokovic enjoyed sponsorship from Wilson and exclusively wielded the highly acclaimed Wilson Blade Pro, a racket that garnered immense popularity among amateur players.

However, in 2009, the 23-time Grand Slam champion made a decision to switch to HEAD Tennis. From 2011 onwards, the Serb won all of his Majors while wielding a HEAD racket, specifically the one from the 'SPEED' series, according to the official HEAD website.

The title wins solidified the partnership between Novak Djokovic and the 'SPEED' racket series as one of the most triumphant alliances in the history of tennis.

HEAD Tennis recently took to social media to unveil the latest design crafted by the former World No. 1 himself. This design is an integral part of Novak Djokovic's exclusive racket line in collaboration with HEAD.

Following his 23rd Grand Slam title at this year's French Open, Novak Djokovic was honored with a special racket from HEAD to commemorate the title win. The gift served as a token of appreciation, recognizing the Serb's remarkable accomplishments in the world of tennis.

The 36-year-old broke the men's record for most Grand Slam singles titles by defeating Casper Ruud in the final of the 2023 French Open. The victory also saw him tie with Serena Williams for the most Majors won in the Open Era.

In recognition of this extraordinary feat, HEAD Tennis designed a one-of-a-kind racket exclusively tailored for the Serb. He was presented with this equipment, alongside his wife Jelena, and their two children Stefan and Tara.

Novak Djokovic wishes to represent his country in the 2023 Davis Cup

Croatia v Serbia: Semi Final - Davis Cup Finals 2021

Novak Djokovic has recently expressed his intention to represent his country at the 2023 Davis Cup finals. The Serbian team will compete in Group C, where they will face opponents such as Spain, the Czech Republic, and South Korea. The event is scheduled to take place in the city of Valencia, Spain, from September 12 to 17.

Djokovic recently voiced his disappointment over his inability to represent Serbia in the previous season's Davis Cup. Last year, Serbia, who was placed in a challenging group, fell short of reaching the finals, where the former World No. 1 was expected to join them.

“I didn't play last year - I felt guilty because I was hoping that the boys would get through the group in Valencia, so I could join them in Malaga. That format has been established for several years, we had a tough group last year," he said.

The Serb also expressed his concern about potentially missing out on this year's Davis Cup finals due to a packed schedule. However, he has reassured his team's coach that he will be present, representing Serbia in the tournament.

“It is true that the schedule is inconvenient, that it is played a week after the final of the US Open,” Djokovic admitted. “I hope that I will be healthy and that I will be available.”

“But I told the coach Viktor (Troicki) that I am here and - I can't wait,” he added.

