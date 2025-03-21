Novak Djokovic-led PTPA's chief issues contradictory statement on Jannik Sinner's case as lawsuit raises "defamation" accusations

Novak Djokovic-led PTPA's CEO Ahmad Nassar recently issued a contradictory statement regarding Jannik Sinner's doping case, after the controversial lawsuit led to "defamation" accusations. Sinner had tested positive for the prohibited steroid clostebol twice during the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

Initially, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) found Sinner not at fault for the anti-doping rule violations after an investigation. However, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed for a ban of one to two years, ultimately settling for a three-month suspension, which began on February 9, 2025, and will end on May 4, 2025

On Tuesday, March 18, the PTPA filed a lawsuit against tennis governing bodies, including the ATP, WTA, ITF, and ITIA. The lawsuit highlighted player grievances such as systemic abuse," "anti-competitive practices," "exploiting players financially," "violating privacy rights", and more.

One key issue raised in the lawsuit was how Jannik Sinner's doping case was handled. The PTPA accused the ITA of double standards, noting a prolonged investigation into a prominent player who had not raised concerns with the tennis governing bodies.

“There was no investigation that dragged for over a year into a prominent player who had not vocalized any issues with the cartel,” the PTPA complaint read.

Recently, while speaking to Ubitennis, PTPA CEO Ahmad Nassar contradicted the lawsuit's claims about Sinner's case, stating that the World No.1 was "treated unfairly" by an "out-of-control, illegal, and not-fit-for-purpose anti-doping program."

“I’ve been consistent and clear on Jannik’s case. He was treated unfairly by an out-of-control, illegal, and not-fit-for-purpose anti-doping program. At the same time, others have pointed out that he seems to have been treated less unfairly than many other players,” Ahmad Nassar said.

Nassar added that the lawsuit aims to ensure fair treatment for all players, not just Jannik Sinner

“The solution here is not to treat him more unfairly, in line with other players. Nor is the solution even to treat other players as unfairly as Jannik. Our solution is to treat all players fairly!” he continued

Ahmad Nassar also feels the current system is not functioning effectively and needs to be changed. He questioned how Jannik Sinner's case, where he was found not at fault, could take over a year to resolve and still result in a three-month suspension.

“If someone is not at fault, as adjudicated by the ITIA and WADA, how is it possible that the case still took nearly a year to be resolved, and still resulted in a three-month suspension that is still being served as we speak? The system is not working and must change,” Nassar added.

In light of Nassar's comments, many fans took to social media and criticized the Novak Djokovic-led PTPA and its lawsuit for unfairly tarnishing Jannik Sinner's reputation.

Jannik Sinner to participate at Italian Open 2025 after completing doping suspension

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Italian Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Following the completion of his doping suspension, Jannik Sinner is next expected to compete at the 2025 Italian Open, scheduled from May 7-18 at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy.

Sinner last competed at the ATP Masters 1000 claycourt event in 2023. He was seeded eighth at the tournament and began his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

The Italian defeated qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1, 6-4 and lucky loser Alexander Shevchenko 6-3, 6(4)-7, 6-2 in the second and third rounds, respectively, before being eliminated by 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo 7-6(3), 2-6, 2-6 in the fourth round.

Jannik Sinner's best result at the tournament came in 2022. He was the 10th seed and defeated Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-3 in the first round. He then beat Fabio Fognini 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 and Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 7-6(6) in the second and third rounds, respectively.

His run at the Italian Open ended in the quarterfinals when he lost to the fourth seed and eventual runner-up, Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7(5), 2-6.

