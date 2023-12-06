Novak Djokovic-led PTPA’s co-founder Vasek Pospisil takes a dig at constant ball changes on ATP Tour, reveals impact on 2024 schedule

Novak Djokovic-led Professional Tennis Players Association's co-founder and Canadian tennis player Vasek Pospisil has criticized the ATP for frequent ball changes on tour.

The inconsistency in the balls used on the ATP tour, particularly the use of heavier balls, has become a significant point of contention for players. Several players, such as Daniil Medvedev, Stan Wawrinka, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, have raised concerns about this issue and its connection to the increasing number of injuries on tour.

Vasek Pospisil recently took to social media and disclosed that the issue had impacted his scheduling decisions for 2024. He shared that he was basing his schedule on the type of balls being used in tournaments instead of considering the geographical location or playing surface.

"First time in my career making my tournament schedule around the types of balls being used rather than geographical location and court surface," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Pospisil has aired his grievances with the tennis governing bodies regarding ball changes previously as well. Earlier this year, he called out the ATP and WTA for "killing" players' bodies by introducing heavier balls to slow down the game.

"There were discussions a few years back that the ATP/WTA wanted to "slow the game down" to have longer points for fans. The balls have been getting incrementally heavier and surprise surprise, it’s killing our bodies," he said.

The Canadian also disclosed that this was a shared concern among players, especially due to the rise in wrist, elbow and shoulder injuries.

"Almost every player I’ve spoken to feels the same way. I’ve never seen more wrist, elbow, and shoulder injuries in the locker room. If these changes to the ball don’t start getting reversed, it’s only going to get worse. Please start listening @atptour @wtatour. Player injuries are bad for you too," Pospisil added.

Novak Djokovic urges ATP to look into players' injury complaints due to ball changes: "You have to make a statement"

Earlier this year, Novak Djokovic highlighted an undeniable link between the increasing number of injuries and the constant ball changes on tour.

"There is certainly a connection between frequent injuries of the wrist, elbow, and shoulder joint with balls and their changes. I am absolutely in favor of choosing one ball with which we will play all ATP tournaments," Djokovic told Sportal.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion backed the players who were raising complaints with the ATP, emphasizing that the issue was adversely impacting their health and ability to compete on tour.

"Sometimes that change of balls happens three times in three weeks depending on where we play, and it affects the health of the players and the joints themselves. In that sense, I support the players complaining and asking the ATP to find a way to resolve it. They have to find a solution," he added.

Djokovic also urged the ATP to address the players' complaints, stating that their silence on the matter was "incomprehensible."

"I didn't see that the ATP issued any statement regarding the player's complaints, and these are things that are incomprehensible to me. When you have tennis players from the top who are trying to reach you in public and say: 'Hey, let's talk about that topic!', you have to make a statement, address them, and say: 'Okay, we understand, let's sit at the table, let's talk'," Djokovic said.

