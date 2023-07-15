Andy Murray's former coach, Mark Petchey, has expressed his admiration for Novak Djokovic. He feels that the Serb is normalizing achievements that would have been deemed legendary ten years ago.

Djokovic is well on course for a record-equaling eighth title at Wimbledon in the Open Era after cruising past Jannik Sinner, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4), in the semifinal on Friday, July 14. He is also on a 27-match unbeaten streak across major tournaments.

With Djokovic breaking numerous records and manifesting his dominant presence on tour unlike ever before, Petchey stated that the Serb is normalizing every accomplishment that would have been presumed 'in the realm for immortals' a decade ago.

"Getting to the point Novak is normalising everything that a mere decade ago would have been seen in the realm for just immortals," Petchey wrote on his tweet.

Petchey further claimed that World No. 2 deserves all the praise for the sacrifices he has made on and off the court to endure as a major presence on the tour.

"Let’s make sure the adulation that he deserves for the sacrifices he clearly has made on and off the court, to be this good still, is recognised as widely as it should be. One of the greatest in any sport in any lifetime," he added.

The win against Sinner also meant Djokovic would record the most appearances at Grand Slam finals (35), surpassing former WTA player Chris Evert's 34.

The Serb showed style and substance in his win over the hard-hitting Italian. He remained resolute under pressure and exploited his opponent's groundstrokes with deep returns.

"They want to win, but it ain't happening, still" - Novak Djokovic on fellow players on tour struggling to beat him

The Serb at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Novak Djokovic recently took a light-hearted dig at fellow players on tour for struggling to defeat him.

During an on-court interview after his quarterfinal win against Andrey Rublev, the Serb joked that other players are still not able to 'get a scalp' when facing him.

"I know that they want to get a scalp, they want to win. But it ain't happening, still," he stated.

He further said that it is a privilege to be in a position where everyone is fighting hard to win against you.

"I love it. I think any tennis player wants to be in a position where everyone wants to win against you. I think it is a privilege, as Billie Jean [King] said," he continued.

Djokovic will face Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final on Sunday in what will be a shootout for the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings as well.

With the Serb remaining nearly unassailable on tour, Alcaraz will be eager to pull off a statement win in the summit clash.

