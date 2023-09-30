Novak Djokovic reacts to animation of him playing golf with Kobe Bryant-themed kit

Novak Djokovic has delightfully responded to an animated depiction of him playing golf with a Kobe Bryant-themed club set kit.

The reigning US Open Champion was recently spotted at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome during the ongoing 2023 Ryder Cup. He rallied and cheered on Team Europe in their quest for victory against Team U.S.

The Serb's appearance generated significant buzz among golf and tennis fans alike. He joined the excitement on social media and delightfully shared a fan-made illustration of him that paid tribute to his accomplishments and the late Kobe Bryant.

Novak Djokovic via Instagram stories

The illustration featured the Belgrade native in his custom Kobe Bryant-themed golf attire, taking a shot on the golf course. His golf club set bore the iconic number 24 jersey of Kobe Bryant from his Los Angeles Lakers days, symbolizing Djokovic's 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

On January 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California, just outside Los Angeles, sending shockwaves across the world.

Novak Djokovic has always looked up to the late basketball star. He recently paid homage to Bryant at the US Open in New York after winning his 24th Grand Slam title.

The Serb wore a custom T-shirt that read "Mamba Forever" with a depiction of the American. The T-shirt also prominently displayed the number 24, honoring Bryant's jersey number.

Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, also extended her congratulations to the tennis legend for his 24th Grand Slam victory at the New York Slam. She expressed her gratitude for his touching tribute to her late husband's legacy.

"Congratulations @djokernole #24 #MambaMentality 💪🏾💜💛👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👑🐍 Real recognize Real," she wrote.

"I think I've played quite well" - Novak Djokovic on his Ryder Cup performance

Italy Ryder Cup Golf: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic delivered a standout moment at the Ryder Cup All-Star exhibition match when he impressively sent the ball straight through the challenging par-four 16th hole in the golf course.

The Serbian ace admitted that he initially intended to take a cautious approach in his post-match press conference. However, the vibrant crowd's energy and enthusiasm inspired him to attempt one of his most remarkable shots.

Despite his limited experience in golf and the large audience, the 36-year-old expressed contentment with his overall performance.

"I was going to play safe but the crowd made me do it. It was one of the best shots I've ever hit. I've never played golf in front of this many people, so considering my level I think I've played quite well," he said.

The World No. 1 has confirmed he will not be competing in China this season, effectively pulling out of the Shanghai Masters next month. He has won the Masters 1000 tournament four times to date.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis