American author and commentator Ann Coulter has criticized Novak Djokovic for honoring the late Kobe Bryant after his title triumph at the 2023 US Open.

Djokovic claimed his historic 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open last year, defeating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 in the final. The Serb marked the special occasion by paying tribute to Bryant, with whom he had shared a close friendship.

During his on-court interview, Djokovic reflected on how Kobe Bryant's "winner's mentality" influenced him to fight his injuries and make a strong comeback on the tour.

"Kobe was a close friend. We chatted a lot about the winner's mentality when I was struggling with injury and trying to make my comeback, work my way back to the top of the game," Djokovic said.

Djokovic also exhibited a t-shirt, with his and Bryant's faces bordered by the words "MAMBA FOREVER".

In a recent article published on her website, Coulter mocked the Serb for using the occasion to recollect the "only memory of having once had a black friend."

"Naturally, the bulk of Djokovic's victory speech was about his black friend -- a 'close friend', with whom he 'chatted a lot'. Congratulations, Novak! You had a black friend. And now that he's gone, there's only the memory of having once had a black friend," Ann Coulter wrote on her website.

Coulter compared the t-shirt illustration to a Borat (a satirical fictional character) sketch and called it 'absurd.'

"The whole production was so 'absurd', it seemed like a Borat sketch of a vulgar foreigner who'd never met a black person," the American added.

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open: "Kobe Bryant was always there for any kind of counsel"

The Serb donning the "MAMBA FOREVER" T-shirt at the 2023 US Open

Novak Djokovic acknowledged that he heavily relied on Kobe Bryant for advice. The Serb reflected on how the former Los Angeles Lakers star was always there to lend him support in the "most friendly" manner.

"He [Bryant] was one of the people that I relied on the most. He was always there for any kind of counsel, advice, any kind of support in the most friendly way," the Serb stated during his on-court interview.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion maintained that wearing a jacket with a '24' stitch on the occasion was to honor Bryant for his contributions. (Bryant wore jersey no. 24 for the LA Lakers.)

"What happened a few years ago and him and his daughter passing hurt me deeply, and I thought 24 is the jersey he wore when he became a legend of the Lakers and world basketball, so I thought it could be a nice, symbolic thing to acknowledge him for all the things he's done," Djokovic continued.

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. The helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California, killing all nine on board, including Bryant's daughter Gianna.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis