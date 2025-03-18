"Novak Djokovic’s gonna find a way to lose to bye";"Good draw for Carlos Alcaraz" - Fans react to Miami Open draw ft. Ben Shelton, Nick Kyrgios & more

Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Ben Shelton, Nick Kyrgios, and many more ATP stars are set to feature at the 2025 Miami Open. The draw of the event was released recently and fans reacted to it with their comments.

Ad

Days after the BNP Paribas Open came to a close with Jack Draper winning his first Masters 1000 title, players have already moved on to Miami as the second phase of the "Sunshine Double" is upon us. All the top ATP stars are set to feature again in Miami barring World No. 1 Jannik Sinner who is suspended due to failed doping tests.

The Miami Open draw for the men's singles event was released on Monday, March 17. The top half of the draw has an exciting layout featuring top seed Alexander Zverev, home favorite Taylor Fritz, Indian Wells finalists Jack Draper and Holger Rune, along with Americans Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe.

Ad

Trending

The bottom half also boasts several stars including second seed Carlos Alcaraz, six-time champion Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Tommy Paul.

Reacting to the draw, fans had their own separate opinions. One fan joked about the 24-time Grand Slam champion's current form and wrote:

"Novak’s gonna find a way to lose to Bye and leave Miami as soon as he can"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan commented about the unpredictability of Andrey Rublev, writing:

"I don’t even care about draws anymore because andrey could win or lose against literally anyone 💖"

Another fan was excited by a blockbuster first-round clash between rising ATP stars. They wrote:

"Learner Tien Vs João Fonseca in R1 is Mental"

One fan expressed hope from World No. 14 Ben Shelton, writing:

Ad

"It’s now or never @BenShelton"

Another fan saw potential in Alcaraz winning the event. They wrote:

"This is a good draw for Carlos! He might take Miami idk"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, one fan asked about Australia's Nick Kyrgios, writing:

"What’s Nick Kyrgios doing there"

Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Ben Shelton, and Nick Kyrgios' form going into the Miami Open 2025

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic is in dismal form since his impressive run to the semifinal of the Australian Open. He was ousted in his campaign opener in Qatar and most recently, Botic van de Zandschulp eliminated him from Indian Wells in the second round. The Serb is currently on a three-match losing streak.

Ad

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz has had a decent season with a 15-3 record. He won a title in Rotterdam and reached the semifinal of the Indian Wells event. The Spaniard lost to eventual winner Jack Draper.

Ben Shelton holds a 10-5 record this season and dropped two places to World No. 14 after the Indian Wells event. At the BNP Paribas Open, he reached the quarterfinal but was defeated by Draper.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios is yet to win a singles match since his return to the tour this season. He has lost in the first round of the Brisbane International, the Australian Open, and the BNP Paribas Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis