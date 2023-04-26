Dusan Lajovic has hailed compatriot Novak Djokovic for his immense influence on Serbian tennis.

Djokovic's legacy on tour has been unparalleled. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been equally exceptional in all aspects of the game, significantly propelling Serbian tennis onto the international stage in the process.

Speaking to Clay Tennis recently, Lajovic stated that the 35-year-old's legacy will encourage future generations to raise an unmatched tradition in Serbian tennis history.

"Before Novak, Serbian tennis was really not in a spotlight. We are not a country that had a tradition, I mean we still don’t, but at least now, for the future generations we might have something that is really good," he said.

Lajovic credits the likes of Djokovic and former tennis player Jelena Jankovic for having processed a "solid base" for the younger generation of Serbia.

"A solid base for the young ones. It's very important for us to use this generation’s legacy. Novak, (Jelena) Jankovic and the rest," Lajovic stated. "What they have done needs to be used in some way, because if we skip a generation without having tradition, might be hard to bring back the same quality."

Novak Djokovic heaped praise on Dusan Lajovic at Srpska Open

Novak Djokovic faced Dusan Lajovic in the 2023 Srpska Open quarter-finals. Despite losing to the eventual champion of the ATP 250 tournament, the World No. 1 had nothing but praise for Lajovic after the match.

In the post-match press conference, Djokovic spoke about his prolonged friendship with Lajovic on tour.

"Dusan is a fantastic guy, a great person whom I have known for a long time," he said. "We have played together many times in Davis Cup and this is a very important victory, I know that the last 12 months have not been easy for him at all."

He also praised Lajovic for his abilities on clay.

"In some moments when he had to, he played more aggressive. He has been playing very well on clay all his life, they are the foundation of his tennis. Mentally, he remained very strong, it is an improvement compared to our previous duels," he added.

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2023 Madrid Open following an elbow injury which he picked up at Srpska.

Dusan Lajovic, meanwhile, will commence his campaign at the Masters event on Thursday, April 27, where he will face Jason Kubler in the first round.

