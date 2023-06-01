Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | French Open 2023, 3R

22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will take on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round of the 2023 French Open on Friday.

The 36-year old kicked off his quest for a 23rd Major crown by defeating Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (1) in the first round. He continued his good run of form by handing Marton Fucsovics a 7-6 (2), 6-0, 6-3 loss in the second round.

Djokovic's win over Fucsovics marked his 87th victory in Paris, his second-most at a Grand Slam. The Australian Open is his most successful Major in terms of match wins as well as titles, lifting the trophy 10 times and notching up 89 wins. He has won 86 and 81 matches at Wimbledon and the US Open respectively.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

The Serb is currently participating in the season's second Major, the French Open. He triumphed in Paris for the first time back in 2016 to complete a career Grand Slam as well as a non-calendar year Grand Slam. He captured his second title at the claycourt Major in 2021 by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets in the final.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the 2023 French Open.

29th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will be Djokovic's opponent in the third round. The Spaniard knocked out Arthur Fils and Luca Van Assche to make it to this stage.

The two have faced off twice before, with the head-to-head being tied at 1-1. Djokovic came out on top in their first encounter at the 2021 Italian Open. Davidovich Fokina got the better of him the next time they played, which was at last year's Monte-Carlo Masters.

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina match schedule

The third-round match between Djokovic and Davidovich Fokina at the French Open will take place on Friday, June 2.

Match timing: TBA

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on the respective channels and sites:-

USA: American viewers have multiple options to choose from, with NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Bally Sports and Tennis Channel broadcasting the match.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Eurosport.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Ten.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

