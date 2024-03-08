Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Indian Wells 2024, R2

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will take on Aleksandar Vukic in the second round of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on Saturday.

Djokovic previously competed at the Australian Open, where his title defense came to an end in the semifinals against Jannik Sinner with a four-set loss. He's now gearing up to make his first appearance at Indian Wells since 2019.

Given the vaccine mandate in the US over the last few years, Djokovic was ruled ineligible to compete here. With that not being a requirement anymore, he has arrived at the venue seeking his 41st Masters title.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

The Serb is currently participating in the season's first Masters 1000 tournament on the ATP Tour, the BNP Paribas Open or the Indian Wells Masters. He's a five-time champion at the venue, a record he shares with Roger Federer. Djokovic also has the best winning percentage here with 84.75 percent (50-9 win-loss record).

The 24-time Major champion won his first title here back in 2008, while his next triumph came in 2011. He then captured three titles in a row starting from 2014. He could only make it to the third round in his previous appearance in 2019.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

World No. 69 Aleksandar Vukic will be Djokovic's opponent in the second round. He defeated Shintaro Mochizuki 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6) in the first round to get his campaign underway. It marked just his second win of the season.

This will be the first time these two cross paths on the ATP Tour. While Vukic had to fight his way into the second round, the 36-year-old received a bye into the second round as one of the seeded players here.

Novak Djokovic vs Aleksandar Vukic match schedule

The two will contest their second-round match on Saturday, though the exact time will be known once the order of play is out.

Date: March 9, 2024.

Time: TBA

Novak Djokovic vs Aleksandar Vukic streaming details

