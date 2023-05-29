Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | French Open 2023, 2R

Novak Djokovic will take on Marton Fucsovics in the second round of the French Open. The Serb entered the clay-court Major as the third seed and got off to a good start by beating Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1).

Marton Fucsovics triumphed 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 over Hugo Grenier in his opening round clash.

Djokovic and Fucsovics will lock horns for the fifth time, with the Serb winning each of their four previous meetings. The last encounter between the two came in the second round of the 2021 Paris Masters, where Djokovic won 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Djokovic is currently competing at the 2023 French Open. He has appeared in every edition of the clay-court Major since his debut in 2005. The Serb has won the tournament twice, in 2016 and 2021, while being the runner-up on four occasions. He reached the quarterfinals in last year's edition of the tournament before losing 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) to eventual champion Rafael Nadal.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Marton Fucsovics in action at the Italian Open

Marton Fucsovics will be Novak Djokovic's opponent in the second round of the French Open. The Hungarian entered the clay-court Major unseeded and beat Hugo Grenier 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 in the opening round.

Fucsovics has won 11 out of 22 main-draw matches so far on the 2023 ATP Tour. His best performance this season was a fourth round appearance at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where he beat JJ Wolf, Alex de Minaur, and Alex Molcan before losing to Taylor Fritz.

Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics match schedule

The second-round match between Djokovic and Fucsovics at the French Open will take place on Wednesday, May 31.

Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch Djokovic's match against Fucsovics live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports.

UK: All matches will be shown on Eurosport and Discovery+.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN and RDS.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on the NINE Network.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony LIV and SONY TEN.

