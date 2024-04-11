Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Monte-Carlo Masters 2024, QF

24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic will square off against Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters on Friday.

After a first-round bye, Djokovic kicked off his run with an easy 6-1, 6-2 win over Roman Safiullin in the second round. Lorenzo Musetti challenged him in the third round but he managed to subdue his younger rival to score a 7-5, 6-3 win.

The Serb has now qualified for the quarterfinals here for the first time since 2019. He also remains on track to become the first player to complete a triple career Golden Masters.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

He's currently participating in the season's third Masters 1000 event, the Monte-Carlo Masters. He's a two-time champion at the venue and claimed his first title in spectacular fashion as he ended Rafael Nadal's eight-year reign to lift the trophy in 2013.

The Serb captured his second title during his dominant 2015 season. However, he hasn't made it past the quarterfinals since his previous triumph here.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Alex de Minaur at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

World No. 11 Alex de Minaur will be the top seed's quarterfinal adversary at the Monte-Carlo Masters. The Australian knocked out Stan Wawrinka, Tallon Griekspoor and Alexei Popyrin to reach this stage.

This will be the third meeting between the two of them. Djokovic won their very first encounter at the 2023 Australian Open in straight sets. De Minaur had the last laugh when they crossed paths at this year's United Cup and won the match in straight sets as well.

Additonally, the Serb has also defeated de Minaur in a couple of doubles matches, which took place at the 2021 Paris Masters and the 2022 Laver Cup.

Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur match schedule

The two are scheduled to contest the third match of the day on Court Rainer III.

Date: April 12, 2024.

Time: Approx. 3:00 p.m. local time, 2:00 p.m. BST, 6:30 p.m. IST, and 9:00 a.m. ET.

Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur streaming details

Viewers can watch the World No. 1 live in action on the following channels and sites:

Tennis Channel/TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada

beIN SPORTS - Australia

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland

Sky Italia - Italy

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein & Switzerland

Sportklub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

Eurosport - France

Polsat - Poland

OTE - Greece

DigiSport - Romania

TV2 - Denmark, Norway

Ziggo Sport - Netherlands

ESPN - Central and South America

CCTV - China

Sony/MSM - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, & Afghanistan

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

