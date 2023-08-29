Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | US Open, 2nd round

23-time Major champion Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the second round of the 2023 US Open on Wednesday.

Djokovic flagged off his challenge for a record 24th Grand Slam title against Alexandre Muller in the first round. The Serb played a pretty flawless match to register a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 win.

The victory has ensured that Djokovic will leave New York as the World No. 1, irrespective of how he or his rival Carlos Alcaraz perform going forward. Though knowing the 36-year old, he won't be satisfied until he's the one holding the trophy on championship night.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

The Serb is currently contesting the US Open, which is the season's final Major. He's back at the venue after a year as he was forced to skip last year's edition due to the vaccine requirements in the country. Prior to that he finished as the runner-up in 2021, which also ended his bid at completing the Calendar Year Grand Slam.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Bernabe Zapata Miralles at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Djokovic's second round opponent is Bernabe Zapata Miralles. The two have never played against each other on the ATP tour prior to this. The Spaniard defeated home favorite Ethan Quinn 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round here.

Zapata Miralles' victory over Quinn also marked his first win on hardcourts this season. He had lost all five of his prior matches on the surface this year. He'll now be aiming to make it to the third round here for the first time in his career.

Novak Djokovic vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles match schedule

The two will take the court on Wednesday, but the exact time will be known once the order of play for the day is out.

Date: August 30, 2023.

Time: TBA.

Novak Djokovic vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles streaming details

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, Canada, and India can watch the match live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.

